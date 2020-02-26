Trial begins for Bay Area teenagers accused of murder of Rome police officer – Up News Info San Francisco

ROME (Up News Info / AP) – After months in a jail in Rome, a couple of childhood friends from the Bay Area went to trial on Wednesday, accused of murdering an Italian policeman during a summer vacation in Italy .

The paramilitary officer Carabinieri, Brigadier General Mario Cerciello Rega, was unarmed and on a civilian mission with his police partner when he was stabbed 11 times and left bleeding in a street near the hotel of the Americans in the early hours of the 26 July 2019.

Prosecutors alleged that Finnegan Lee Elder of San Francisco, who is now 20, pushed a 7-inch (18-inch) attack style knife repeatedly against the stocky police officer, while Gabriel Natale-Hjorth of Mill Valley, Now 19, he fought closely with the couple, Andrea Varriale, who was slightly injured.

Under Italian law, the accomplices of an alleged murderer can also be charged with the murder itself. In addition to the murder charge, both defendants are also charged with attempted extortion related to a drug business that went wrong and resisting public officials.

Both young men were in court on Wednesday, sitting near their lawyers with a couple of prison police standing behind them. The old man's parents sat in the back row; The widow of the murdered officer sat in the second row.

The first hearing dealt largely with procedural issues.

Both defendants said they thought they were being attacked and acted in self-defense.

The lawyers and family members of the old man have quoted the young man as saying that he had confused the two officers with a couple of common criminals to attack the Americans and that he was fighting for his life.

According to court documents from the beginning of the case, Natale-Hjorth said he didn't know his friend had the knife. Prosecutors argue that after stabbing, Natale-Hjorth hid the knife behind a panel on the roof of the hotel room that the young people shared.

The fatal encounter between American tourists and the police on an almost deserted street in Rome originated a few kilometers (two miles) away, in the nightlife district of Trastevere. The picturesque alleys and neighborhood piazzas are full of young people attracted to street musicians, bars and easy-to-find drug dealers who traffic in hashish, cocaine and pills.

Both defendants have told Italian investigators that they were scammed while trying to buy cocaine in Trastevere. Police and prosecutors said that after handing over the money, they grabbed the drug dealer's backpack. The intermediary, apparently a Carabinieri informant, then called police to report that his purse with his cell phone was stolen.

Prosecutors alleged that the intermediary called his own cell phone and organized a meeting near the Americans' hotel to return the backpack and complete the sale of a gram of cocaine.

An apparent line of defense has been that the Americans believed that the drug traffickers had come to the appointment instead of the intermediary, and did not realize that the police had appeared to handle the matter.

Italy celebrated the funeral of a hero for the murdered officer, who had returned to service only a few days before his honeymoon.

The arrest of the Americans, in their hotel room, hours after the murder, led to comparisons with that of another high-profile murder investigation, which saw Amanda Knox, an American university student living in Umbria, prosecuted along with her then boyfriend. for the stabbing death of his British housemate, Meredith Kercher. After several trials, including several appeals, Knox was finally acquitted.

Knox has claimed that the Italian police mistreated and intimidated her.

In the first hours after the Americans were arrested for the murder of Cerciello Rega and taken to a police station for questioning, Natale-Hjorth was photographed blindfolded and a scarf while handcuffed with his head down. Investigated as a violation of the rights of the accused in Italy, the blindfold led to a criminal investigation of the officer Carabinieri allegedly involved, as well as internal disciplinary proceedings.

The conviction for murder in Italy can bring a sentence as high as a life sentence. The country does not have the death penalty.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.