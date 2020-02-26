Trevor Bauer explains what 70 percent of MLB pitchers are doing that is & # 39; a bigger advantage than steroids & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf2fa0900acd809c1803a7df0d01069ed11% %MINIFYHTMLf2fa0900acd809c1803a7df0d01069ed12%

While many in the baseball community are discussing cheating in the eyes of the Astros signal theft scandal, Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer wants to talk about a different kind of trap that is rampant in the MLB.

Bauer, who appeared on HBO's "Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel," explained his frustrations with the way pitchers use pine tar. This is an issue that Bauer has discussed in the past, and is something he talked to Sporting News in 2018. Speaking to HBO, Bauer says he believes about 70 percent of pitchers are cheating.

This is a number you have used before, most recently in an article for The Players & # 39; Tribune.

"But eight years later, I have not found another way (to increase the spin on my fastball), except the use of foreign substances," Bauer wrote. "However, baseball will never solve that problem unless necessary, because I suppose 70 percent of pitchers in the league use some kind of technically illegal substance on the ball. It's just that some organizations really know how to use that. and others not. So the Astros are analytically advanced and know how to use it as a weapon. "

Bauer echoed those feelings to HBO in the episode of "Real Sports,quot; Tuesday night.

"It is necessary to talk more about this because it affects each release. And it is a greater advantage than steroids," says Bauer. "Because if you know how to manipulate it, you can make the ball do drastically different things from one field to another at the same speed."

Pitchers that use pine tar are not exactly a secret. As Bauer points out in this HBO article, opposing managers will not mention it because their pitchers are probably doing the same. Some hitters have even said in the past that they don't care that pitchers use pine tar because it gives them better control of the ball, which means fewer punches per pitch.

MLB rules consider pine tar illegal; Section 6.02 (c) (4) of the regulation states: "The pitcher shall not apply any foreign substance of any kind to the ball." Section 6.02 (c) (7) adds: "The pitcher shall not have in his person, or in his possession, any foreign substance."

However, even when a pitcher is blatantly caught using a substance, usually nothing is done about it. Bauer says that pitchers can infiltrate these substances by putting them in their glove, hat or inside the belt buckle.

But the point that Bauer is making is that pitchers can use these substances to add an extreme spin to their balls. Pine tar is used for better control of its throws, and then pine tar (or other illegal substances) is used to improve its release. Bauer says he doesn't use these substances because he has "morals," according to HBO.

In 2018, some speculated that Bauer could have used pine tar in a single entry to demonstrate that the use of pine tar helps pitchers with spin speed. In the first inning of its start against the Rangers on April 30, 2018, Bauer's rotation speed increased by approximately 300 rpm, the same number that Bauer said the rotation speed can increase when a sticky substance is used. Bauer's turning speed dropped to its average after the first inning.

In addition to all the talk about foreign substances, Bauer talked about his career in general. He said he is good at two things: throwing and angering people.

"I've had trainers on the road who actively go out of their way to make sure it doesn't succeed," says Bauer. "They do not like it,quot;.

Bauer has a unique form of training because he believes that is what works best for him. When coaches tell him to use more traditional methods, such as freezing his shoulder after a start, or running a mile to get ready, Bauer says no, because he feels it is a waste of time.

"Ice the arm, after a start, the pitchers will put the ice pack on his elbow and his shoulder. It makes no sense," says Bauer. "It makes much more sense to do isometric activity, movement-based recovery than just putting your arm on ice. I just won't do it."