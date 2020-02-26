Toya Wright and Reginae Carter accused of black faces at the carnival celebration

%MINIFYHTML8367cbeea90b617f793529009a4a518511% %MINIFYHTML8367cbeea90b617f793529009a4a518512%

The star of & # 39; Toya: A Family Affair & # 39; She has since deleted photos with her and Reginae wearing black makeup in the Zulu parade after they generated debate among social media users.

Not only whites can be accused of disrespecting blacks by wearing black faces. Toya Wright Y Reginae Carter They have found themselves in the middle of a similar controversy after they are shown wearing black makeup.

On Tuesday, February 25, Toya shared photos of her and two other friends, including Reginae, with a black paint on her face, an afro wig, a blue T-shirt and a fringed skirt. His appearance that day was apparently for the celebration of MardiGras in the Zulu parade.

"Everywhere it's just Tuesday! Happy Mardi Gras! #Zulu # mardigras2020," he captioned the photos, labeling New Orleans, Louisiana, as the place where the photos were taken. While apparently he had no intention of offending anyone with makeup and photos, people have been debating whether their makeup was considered black face.

"Ummmmmm I think it's a black face. Or is it just me?" asked a confused user. One person said that it is a tradition of Nola, while another person continued explaining, "It is something of #Nola, it is more than something of NOLA … it comes from the Zulu people of South Africa, which in the late nineteenth century expelled the British settlers with sticks and spears. "

Despite knowing the tradition, one person said he still feels "offended." Another echoed the feeling, "It may or may not be a Nola thing, but it sure seems insensitive and offensive to the real African community …"

Some others were not buying Nola's explanation, and one of them said: "What Zulu is this? As if they were referring to the South African Zulu tribe? Because that tribe does not use any of the things that these women wear. What is it happening? here ???? "

"Hmm, I've been alive a long time and I've never seen this tradition before. Keep it running in 2020," another replied. Someone else criticized Toya and Reginae for participating in this: "This is racist shit. I don't care if black people dress in black with your story."

Some others, however, defended the stars, with a writing: "Your black makeup is not the black face. There is a difference in the culture of N.O., according to CNN." Another replied to critics: "Do not give them a violent reaction by using black paint on their faces … who misappropriated themselves? Okay, it's Mardi gras !!!!!!!!! !!! They are from Loiusiana. "

Toya and Reginae have not addressed the black-faced accusation, but the photos have been removed from Toya's page.