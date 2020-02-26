Tourism in Antarctica: edges to the mainstream (risky)

"It is important to understand that all these impacts (climate change, fishing, tourism) are cumulative," Cassandra Brooks, an assistant professor of environmental studies at the University of Colorado Boulder, wrote in an email. "Given the large carbon footprint of Antarctic tourism and the rapid growth of the industry, these operations will be increasingly difficult to justify."

The parties to the Antarctic Treaty are aware that the growth of tourism will require a new approach. But it is not clear what steps they will take, or how fast they will act. And reaching a consensus, which is what requires decision-making within the Antarctic Treaty system, can be a slow and arduous process.

In April 2019, the government of the Netherlands organized an informal meeting to discuss how to manage Antarctic tourism. Participants, including representatives from 17 parts of the treaty, IAATO and ASOC, the civil society group, as well as other experts, identified "key concerns,quot; related to the expected growth in ship tourism: pressure on places where tourists visit, the expansion of tourism to new areas, and the possible increase of tour operators who choose not to join the IAATO, among other issues.

The group's recommendations were presented to the Antarctic Treaty for Environmental Protection Committee, as well as to the most recent annual meeting of the parties to the treaty in July. The discussions seemed to be going in the right direction, Christian said, but they are still far from implementing major changes.

The strictest regulations can come in many forms, including the prohibition of potentially harmful activities such as heli-skiing or jet-skiing, which are currently allowed; a general strengthening of the existing guidelines of the Antarctic Treaty system for visitors, which already instruct people not to litter, remove memories or get too close to wildlife, among other things. The parties to the Antarctic Treaty system could also establish protected areas that could be out of reach of tourist boats, or agree to enact national laws to allow authorities to prosecute visitors for bad Antarctic behavior (e.g., penguin hugs) After they return home.

Or the parties to the treaty could go even further: they could require all passenger ships to obtain IAATO membership before obtaining a permit, or set a limit on the total number of visitors allowed in each season. Most observers agree that both steps would be politically very difficult to implement, mainly because the parties to the treaty have divergent views on how Antarctic tourism should be.

Tour operators and some academics argue that tourism in Antarctica is vital because it creates awareness and creates a network of people who will go home to fight for stronger protections in the region. But, as with scientific research or any human activity in Antarctica, the risks and possible negative impacts of tourism must be weighed against their benefits.