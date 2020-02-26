Toscano-Anderson of Warriors wears Oakland pride in his jersey – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLd1bdccc99bd86a466bab4e3845ffc11811% %MINIFYHTMLd1bdccc99bd86a466bab4e3845ffc11812%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Stephen Curry will probably return to the Warriors lineup at the end of the week, which could save the Warriors from the worst record in the league. In any case, the season has been a wash for most fans and media types, just don't tell Juan Toscano-Anderson, who is absorbing.

"Life closes the circle," he said. "It's crazy to be part of this organization now."

He has traveled a lot in basketball circles and, at age 26, returned to his court.

"I was crying for tears of joy because I achieved my childhood dream," he said.

February 7thToscano-Anderson received a full NBA contract to play for the team he grew up encouraging, across the bay from the city where he grew up.

Tuscan-Anderson was raised on 95th Avenue in a place bought by his grandfather Macario Toscano. The house is about 5 km from the Oakland Arena, and its 95th shirt is a nod to the family home.

No warrior has used a higher number.

"I used to come to all the Warriors games on Halloween night when tickets cost $ 5 with a free hot dog," he said fondly about the era of "Great Time Out,quot; in the early 2000s.

He wore braids in his hair like Larry Hughes, who was his favorite Warrior player.

Toscano-Anderson abandoned the braids when he arrived at the Castro Valley High School basketball team. It was a victory away from reaching the state title in 2011 and he was considered one of the best players in the area under head coach Nick Jones.

"Every child wants to go to the NBA," Jones said. "For him, it has come true."

None of the successes on the basketball court would have happened if Toscano-Anderson had kept the football. If it wasn't for Wilhelmina Attles, the wife of Al Attles, a member of the Warriors Hall of Fame, Tuscan-Anderson could still be dripping with his feet instead of his hands.

"She was my third grade teacher," he recalled. "She introduced me to basketball and enrolled me in the Warriors children's camp. It was fun for me and I changed sports."

But Tuscan-Anderson was not exactly a natural at first. Twice he considered quitting the game because "he didn't see a future in him."

Between his second and third year in Castro Valley, Toscano-Anderson flourished in his 6-foot, 6-inch frame and began to dominate the Bay Area preparation scene, averaging 16.6 points per game in his senior year.

"He always returned to Castro Valley in the fall better," Jones said. "What I liked and appreciated."

Jones's phone (now a coach at Monte Vista HS) was ringing with calls from almost every university coach in the country, but Toscano-Anderson decided to play for Buzz Williams at Marquette University.

He averaged 8.3 points per game in his senior season for the Golden Eagles, and didn't even try to prepare for the NBA draft.

Instead, he headed south to play professionally in Mexico, and in the process he took advantage of his inheritance.

"I met some of my distant relatives," he said.

Toscano-Anderson refers to himself as the face of basketball in Mexico, and sometimes he craves that great feeling of fish pond he had with Fuerza Regia in Monterrey.

"That was before he started playing in the NBA," he said of notoriety in Mexico. "I can only imagine what it is like now."

Some have called it Steph Curry of Mexico. But to become Curry's teammate? That seemed unlikely not long ago.

He landed on the Warriors radar in the fall of 2018 in an open test for the Warriors G-League team in Santa Cruz.

"I kept grinding," he said.

Toscano-Anderson probably wouldn't be here if the Warriors didn't fall apart in the offseason, but now he's guaranteed a spot on the list until the end of the year and is the only current player in the Mexican offspring league.

He is one of about 20 players who come from the Bay Area and then play for the home team. The last was Demarcus Nelson de Vallejo. It lasted 13 games with the Dubs, Tuscan-Anderson wants some more.

"I don't want to be one of those guys who is happy to be here," he said. "I want to be a vital part of the team's success."