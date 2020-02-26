Tory Lanez is in love with Mya, her & # 39; future wife & # 39; calls her

%MINIFYHTMLb41dba14a64fc96f0e48dd5bca3d325511% %MINIFYHTMLb41dba14a64fc96f0e48dd5bca3d325512%

Instagram / B. Seales

The rapper of & # 39; Chixtape 5 & # 39; He is in love with his collaborator of & # 39; The best of you & # 39 ;, since he talks about her in an Instagram post after performing together at his concert.

Up News Info

Tory Lanez I was fanboying about Mya. He sprouted on him "Sugar and spices"Instagram singer when they posed together after sharing the stage at an event. She said she killed her performance.

The 27-year-old rap star joked about planning to propose to the 40-year-old singer who showed her hot body with a black blouse, leather shorts and fishnets. She combined her outfit with a leather jacket and Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

"Me and the love of my life // future wife jk @ myaplanet9," wrote the Canadian lyricist in his legend. "I was casually leaving the stage after KILLING the # Chixtape & Friends Show. This is me acting like it's all great and I'm not unfolding inside."

Recently, Mya trolled the audience while sharing a photo of her in a wedding dress, which caused rumors that she is married when in fact she is not. He later revealed "The truth" in a new music video, showing that he married himself.

Mya is one of the guests featured on Tory Lanez's fourth studio album "Chixtape 5". They collaborated on the song "Best of You // Busted (Skit)", where the rapper thanks him for having "time for a young man like me." The song shows his song "Best of Me".

The other guests featured on the album include Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Ludacris, Mario, Trey Songz, Ashanti, little WayneY Fabulous.