Tom Brady & # 39; deeply affected & # 39; for the death of Kobe Bryant | NFL news

Tom Brady posted a tribute to Kobe Bryant on social networks

Tom Brady has published a personal letter on social media about how he was & # 39; deeply affected & # 39; for the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, in a helicopter accident last month.

Brady published the letter entitled "What is really important?" The day after the Bryant monument at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

A "Life Celebration for Kobe and Gianna Bryant,quot; was held on Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In the letter, Brady wrote about how "the outpouring of love and support for families helped me reflect and gain perspective."

"In this tragedy, I've learned a lot," Brady continued. "Why has this touched me the way it did? Why has it kept me up at night and brought so many tears?"

"In Kobe, we were able to witness the man in the arena. For many of us, sports show what we are made of, define our personalities and emotions."

"We cannot hide from good or bad, from victories or losses … joy and despair, happiness and pain.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January

"What you see is what it is, we are not actors. We have found a stage in real life where we become vulnerable to the world and judge according to the outcome of each performance. And we care deeply about what we do."

"For some, these days are the pinnacle of his life, and there is nothing wrong with that, but for me it is clear, for Kobe, that is how he lived his life in every way. In his second chapter, you saw even more . "

"His mere presence had an effect on everyone who was close," Brady added. "He had the energy to recognize in others what they could not recognize in themselves.

The Staples Center dashboard pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other victims of the helicopter crash

"I think that is why I will miss him more. Because we all know that the world needs more of that leadership and positivity."

"We recognize that he was doing the work that others do not want or simply cannot do. The world we live in is full of people who tell children and adults & # 39; you can't & # 39 ;, & # 39; no you should & # 39 ;, & # 39; you won't do it & # 39; or & # 39; you'll never do it & # 39 ;.

"The world we live in is teaching EVERYONE to fear, worry, be ashamed or give up. And that is the opposite of what Kobe defended."

"That's what made Kobe a true superhero. He talked about mentality with such conviction, about the idea that if you really believe in something you can achieve … you could overcome obstacles in your path."

"And not only that, he walked and did the job. He pushed others to find that same confidence. He was the real-life superhero that our world needs."

"That's what we all miss. That's why it hurts. Because we know he was always fighting the norm. He was doing more than his share. Now, who is going to do the work that is still to be done?

Brady called Bryant a real-life superhero

"Who will fight and break the rules with love, joy and inspiration? Who will rule out fear, doubt and hate?

"Who will carry the burden and be the superhero that was? The answer is simple for me, ALL OF US.

"Decide to make the change in yourself. If there is something that I have learned and I have been inspired through this tragic event, it is this, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE DAY.

"That's what Kobe always did and that's what he wanted for us too."