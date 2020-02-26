Tim Tebow will play in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers. For the Philippines team. – Up News Info

Beware, World Baseball Classic: Tim Tebow is heading towards you.

The Mets field prospect and former Broncos quarterback will play for the Philippine Team in the WBC qualifiers, the tournament tweeted on Wednesday. The double elimination tournament, which will be held from March 12 to 25 in Tuscon, Arizona, will give four more countries the opportunity to compete in the 2021 World Baseball Classic.

The Mets OF Tim Tebow will play for the Philippine Team in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/HM6G4sASN2 – WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) February 26, 2020

Tebow, 32, was born in the city of Makati, Philippines, where his parents served as Baptist missionaries. The family moved to Jacksonville, Florida, when he was 3 years old.

The Philippines is in the second place, competing against the Czech Republic, Great Britain, New Zealand, Panama and Spain. The Philippines faces the Czech Republic in the inaugural round on March 20.

The first qualifier includes Brazil, France, Germany, Nicaragua, Pakistan and South Africa. The 2021 Baseball World Classic will take place March 9-23, 2021. The United States is the defending champion after winning in 2017.