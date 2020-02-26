Tim Tebow will play in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers. For the Philippines team. – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Tim Tebow will play in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers. For the Philippines team. - The Denver Post

Beware, World Baseball Classic: Tim Tebow is heading towards you.

%MINIFYHTMLca74d8482b9ef92bd754ddf1d3587f4211%%MINIFYHTMLca74d8482b9ef92bd754ddf1d3587f4212%

The Mets field prospect and former Broncos quarterback will play for the Philippine Team in the WBC qualifiers, the tournament tweeted on Wednesday. The double elimination tournament, which will be held from March 12 to 25 in Tuscon, Arizona, will give four more countries the opportunity to compete in the 2021 World Baseball Classic.

Tebow, 32, was born in the city of Makati, Philippines, where his parents served as Baptist missionaries. The family moved to Jacksonville, Florida, when he was 3 years old.

%MINIFYHTMLca74d8482b9ef92bd754ddf1d3587f4213%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here