Through the threads of Twitter & # 39; Pack of the Day & # 39 ;, baseball cards evoke a loving and endless connection with the game

My daughter, who is 18 months old and 6 years old, opened a 1990 Fleer package and was playing with the team's small round labels, as she loves to do.

It was a relaxing family on Friday night at home, not just two weeks ago. I opened a 1991 Upper Deck package and sorted it, deliberately turning and turning each letter so that they looked the same way, as is my custom when opening letters. I handed her the sticker, a holographic logo of the full card twins, and she screamed with joy, just a little.

I opened many packages of old baseball cards, mostly useless, "junk wax," as they are affectionately called, in recent months, but this one caught my attention. It seemed that each player reminded me of another story.

There was a Mike Lieberthal Top Prospect card. As you probably know if he's a baseball and "The Office,quot; fan, Dwight Schrute had a Mike Lieberthal doll on his desk; Lieberthal played minor league ball in Scranton, and his middle name is Scott, so it is Michael Scott Lieberthal. Funny. And there was a flashy letter from Robin Ventura in his White Sox throwback uniform, and you can't think about Ventura without thinking about Nolan Ryan's patter, right?

I have a Griffey Jr., and every Griffey Jr. is a special letter. So many catches, smiles and home runs come to mind, and an unforgettable slide on the plate. Mike Henneman was the only player I met as a child and was born in the same city as me, St. Charles, Missouri. It was great to see that on the back of a baseball card, and it still is now.

So many stories Some all knew, but some, like Henneman, that only mattered to a handful of people who had a random connection with that player. I thought, when the girl put a sticker of the Phillies on her nose and laughed, that other people probably also had stories like that. Then, on a whim, I organized the cards on a table, in three rows of five, took a picture and posted it on Twitter.

The request was simple: "Tell me your favorite story about one of these players."

Of course, it was almost 7 p.m. ET on Friday. It is not exactly the prime time for social media activity. But almost instantly, the answers began. Story after story, mainly about people's personal interactions with players. He told me, at least for me, that there were more answers about Billy Hatcher and Milt Thompson than Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. or Carlton Fisk. That is really great. That is the connection we have with baseball.

Fifteen minutes after the tweet was published, I told my wife: "I think this has really touched the sensitive fiber."

I have published at least one package every day since then, and I have no plans to stop, because this: reading the answers has been the highlight of my day. With all the garbage in these days, it's nice to be flooded with good stories.

Anyway, enough of me. Let's take a look at some of the original answers.

I took my first HR ball from Milt Thompson's bat. I was in the stands of the right garden at Busch Stadium. Willie McGee was playing CF for the Giants at that time. In addition, OJ Simpson once called police to his girlfriend for making cocaine with Pedro Guerrero. The audio is crazy. – Andy Harder (@ aharder23) February 15, 2020

When Jack Clark homered Tom Niedenfuer in Game 6 of the 1985 NLCS, you can see Pedro Guerrero in LF, throwing his glove on the ground in disgust as the ball falls over his head and falls into the seats. – Joe (@ jdr1919) February 15, 2020

While playing 3B for the Dodgers (not well) he said 2 prayers, the first was God, don't let the ball hit me and the second, most importantly, God, don't let Steve Sax hit it either. – Casey Batts (@caseybatts) February 15, 2020

Billy Hatcher (Astro at the time) was cut so badly that his hands ended up in John Kruk's glove. As the referee approached to see him and make a call (it took a few seconds while he was lying there), he took the ball out of Kruk's glove and was called safe. I think Joe West was a referee – Jeff M. (@AllMittNoHit) February 15, 2020

Went to the @Pirates fan festival when I was about 10 years old. Steve Blass asked me how big the baseball fan was, I said it was huge since I had a calendar for the 1991 National League Eastern Championship. Bob Walk told me to go on stage and I took a picture with them. pic.twitter.com/2clXlRI7HX – Ryan Simpson (@ RyanSimpson20) February 14, 2020

My father knows someone who named his dog after Felix Fermin, probably the darkest athlete who has been given such an honor https://t.co/ns6QqXCR2r – Patrick Andres (@ PAndres2001) February 14, 2020

José Vizcaino's son played in my Little League team. He showed up at our team's banquet and showed us his 2000 World Series ring with the Yankees. A bad enough thing to be able to endure at 8 years old! – Ryan Posner (@ryanposner_) February 15, 2020

And now, a sample of the best answers from other days …

Opening day 1989 Dodgers in the city to play against the Reds. I went to the Hyatt after the game to see the NCAA Championship game Michigan-Seton Hall. Mariano Duncan (then w Dodgers) entered the bar with Alejandro Peña and joined us for the game. Good guys !!

All the kids in every Texas baseball field tried to hit a ball with Julio Franco's batting stance during his best moment. I'm 39 years old and we all wasted rooms in batting cages trying to hit that way – Tim Steinbach (@ tim_rangerfan19) February 17, 2020

When I was a teenager, I drove with my whole family from New York to Minnesota to see Kirby Puckett play in the Metrodome against the Yankees. Puckett did not disappoint and the #Yanquis won in a 2-run homer Don Mattingly in the tenth to beat former Met Rick Aguilera. #Twins – Fantasy Baseball Injury Guru (@mlbinjuryguru) February 17, 2020

The last four digits of my growing landline were 1723. My primary school friend, when I met him today (25 years later) reminds me that he still knows my parents' fixed number because he is "Mark Grace / Ryne Sandberg,quot; . – 11TimeChamps (@ 11TimeChamps) February 19, 2020

I had tickets for Dwight Gooden without a hitter and I didn't go. He was nine years old and my father said: "Who wants to sit in the cold and see how Seattle cradles it?" Actually, that's not my favorite story at all. – Eric Kopp (@ EricKopp21) February 21, 2020

He caught this ball in Andy Van Slyke's second MLB AB with Cards vs Cubs in ‘83 … two pitches later he received his first MLB and RBI hit from Chuck Rainey. pic.twitter.com/BDw9WjX0hR – Buck (@midtownbuck) February 21, 2020

Every time I see / hear / think of Jimmy Key, I always think of this old SportsCenter spot. * Not all Seth & # 39; s, who read the highlights in the air, criticize the little-liked Blue Jays pitchers. pic.twitter.com/Bo13togVZC – Seth Poho (@sethpoho) February 23, 2020

Once we convinced a friend's sister that the plastic trash cans you placed on the sidewalk once a week were called "Kirby (Curby) Pucketts,quot; – Rush the Court (@rushthecourt) February 18, 2020

Simply the best, right? I could go on and on, but we'll cut it here. However, there are more great stories in the answers, I promise.

It is good to know that I am not the only one who enjoys this new daily routine.

One of my favorite parts of the day is to see these old packages. My father (who passed away a few years ago) and I joined significantly in the late 80s and early 90s. From 7 to 13 years old we bought a TONE of baseball cards. I thank you for letting me relive a little of my childhood. – 11TimeChamps (@ 11TimeChamps) February 21, 2020

I don't have stories about these guys, but I have to say that as a collector of the late 80s and early 90s and still a baseball fan, I LOVE these threads https://t.co/qbdX6nZtp1 – Jude Wilbers (@ heyjude1982) February 21, 2020

If you want to be part of the story exchange, give me a follow @ryanfagan And tell me your stories from time to time. I'm looking forward to it.