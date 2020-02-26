Through the threads of Twitter & # 39; Pack of the Day & # 39 ;, baseball cards evoke a loving and endless connection with the game

Home Sports Through the threads of Twitter & # 39; Pack of the Day...

My daughter, who is 18 months old and 6 years old, opened a 1990 Fleer package and was playing with the team's small round labels, as she loves to do.

%MINIFYHTML6bc355f8fb95ebee504100fe8287b13813%%MINIFYHTML6bc355f8fb95ebee504100fe8287b13814%

It was a relaxing family on Friday night at home, not just two weeks ago. I opened a 1991 Upper Deck package and sorted it, deliberately turning and turning each letter so that they looked the same way, as is my custom when opening letters. I handed her the sticker, a holographic logo of the full card twins, and she screamed with joy, just a little.

%MINIFYHTML6bc355f8fb95ebee504100fe8287b13815% %MINIFYHTML6bc355f8fb95ebee504100fe8287b13816%

I opened many packages of old baseball cards, mostly useless, "junk wax," as they are affectionately called, in recent months, but this one caught my attention. It seemed that each player reminded me of another story.

MORE: Opening day schedule for the 30 MLB teams

There was a Mike Lieberthal Top Prospect card. As you probably know if he's a baseball and "The Office,quot; fan, Dwight Schrute had a Mike Lieberthal doll on his desk; Lieberthal played minor league ball in Scranton, and his middle name is Scott, so it is Michael Scott Lieberthal. Funny. And there was a flashy letter from Robin Ventura in his White Sox throwback uniform, and you can't think about Ventura without thinking about Nolan Ryan's patter, right?

I have a Griffey Jr., and every Griffey Jr. is a special letter. So many catches, smiles and home runs come to mind, and an unforgettable slide on the plate. Mike Henneman was the only player I met as a child and was born in the same city as me, St. Charles, Missouri. It was great to see that on the back of a baseball card, and it still is now.

So many stories Some all knew, but some, like Henneman, that only mattered to a handful of people who had a random connection with that player. I thought, when the girl put a sticker of the Phillies on her nose and laughed, that other people probably also had stories like that. Then, on a whim, I organized the cards on a table, in three rows of five, took a picture and posted it on Twitter.

The request was simple: "Tell me your favorite story about one of these players."

Of course, it was almost 7 p.m. ET on Friday. It is not exactly the prime time for social media activity. But almost instantly, the answers began. Story after story, mainly about people's personal interactions with players. He told me, at least for me, that there were more answers about Billy Hatcher and Milt Thompson than Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. or Carlton Fisk. That is really great. That is the connection we have with baseball.

Fifteen minutes after the tweet was published, I told my wife: "I think this has really touched the sensitive fiber."

I have published at least one package every day since then, and I have no plans to stop, because this: reading the answers has been the highlight of my day. With all the garbage in these days, it's nice to be flooded with good stories.

Anyway, enough of me. Let's take a look at some of the original answers.

And now, a sample of the best answers from other days …

Simply the best, right? I could go on and on, but we'll cut it here. However, there are more great stories in the answers, I promise.

It is good to know that I am not the only one who enjoys this new daily routine.

If you want to be part of the story exchange, give me a follow @ryanfagan And tell me your stories from time to time. I'm looking forward to it.

