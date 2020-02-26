Three members of the royal family did not go to Prince Andrew's 60th birthday party

New reports suggest that three members of the royal family did not go to the disgraced Prince Andrew's 60th birthday party, after his disastrous interview about his participation and personal ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Daily Mail was the first to report that Andrew's 60th birthday party was plagued by problems after the aforementioned Epstein scandal, and the Queen eliminated plans for a large party and at the same time sent abrupt invitations to replace those They weren't going to attend anymore. come.

While his group attracted a crowd of 50 people, none of the senior royals attended, The Daily Mail reported. For example, Sebastian Shakespeare states that his older brother, Prince Charles, was not there and neither was Prince Edward or Princess Anne.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip published a tribute of baby photos of Prince Andrew earlier in the day, but that generated some heat on social networks. It is not clear if either party attended his son's birthday party. A guest who spoke with the publication revealed that Andrew and Anne's brothers were not there, but still managed to be a good party.

Reports claim that Bernie Ecclestone, the head of Formula 1, was there, as was Sir John Standing and Guy Sangster. Liu Xiaoming, China's ambassador to the United Kingdom, was also there. The sources claim that the party ended with some games in the spirit of the royal family.

Andrew has denied his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein since the connection was established. In addition, the FBI allegedly wants to conduct an interview with the member of the royal family, but they have not been able to contact him.

As previously reported, Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself in jail in the summer of 2019, however, since his death, many conspiracy theories have suggested he was killed due to his connections with the elite of many countries and nations, including politicians and Famous. Prince Andrew was just one of them.

Some royals have suggested that Prince Andrew's involvement with Jeffrey played a role in the departure of Prince Harry's family and Meghan Markle.



