Thousands want to create the "Gannon Law,quot;, but experts see problems

Authorities looking for Gannon Stauch, a missing 11-year-old boy, returned to the family home in Colorado Springs on Wednesday when thousands of people signed a petition that suggests a new state law that bears the child's name.

The Metro Crime Lab returned to the house where Gannon lived with his father and stepmother on Wednesday, as they have done several times before, said El Paso County Sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby. She refused to say what the criminal laboratory was doing at home, citing the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, when Gannon's search entered its fourth week, more than 11,000 people signed an online petition calling for the creation of a new state law that would require children under 13 whose whereabouts are unknown for several hours to qualify automatically. as missing or in danger of extinction, instead of classifying young people as fugitives.

Gannon's disappearance was considered a case of child escape for three days after his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, said he had last seen him walking to a friend's house on January 27. The case became a case of a missing child and in danger of extinction because over the period of time Gannon had been lost, his medications and his age, Kirby said.

Taran Witt, a mother of two, who lives in Virginia and has no personal connection to Gannon's case, started the petition on Tuesday because he felt he "needed to do something," he said.

"The police do not respond in the same way to a fugitive as he would to a missing child," he said. "When you tell someone that your son has run away, and if there is any evidence of that, then the hope is for the child to appear on his own."

While the petition on Change.org gained widespread widespread support online, and was shared on Facebook by Gannon's mother, Landen Hiott, it is not an effort that the Stauch family is ready to defend publicly, said Cynthia Coffman, the former Colorado attorney general who is speaking on behalf of Gannon's parents following his disappearance.

"Right now they are focused on Gannon and finding Gannon," he said. "I think there will come a time in the future when the family is probably active in some of these issues, based on their own experience and their desire to prevent other people from going through bad things, but it is premature to have those conversations at this time. ".

He added that the notion of some kind of law that could make it possible for children to be listed as endangered more quickly is something that the family "has talked a little,quot;.

"The devil would be in the details," Coffman said.

Some experts warn on Wednesday that the effort detailed in the petition, to create a broad automatic requirement of how children's cases are handled, may be wrong.

The initial labels of a fugitive or missing child do not always have a major impact on the way in which the police investigate the disappearance of a child, said John Bischoff, interim vice president of the division of missing children at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"It depends on the circumstances of the case," he said. “It depends on what the police can find to drive them in a specific direction in the search for a child. The label on the front, really, the only thing someone is looking at is that there is a missing child out there. ”

In the case of Gannon, police alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Gannon's disappearance on January 28, the first full day he disappeared and when he was still considered a fugitive, Bischoff said. That allowed the center to begin immediately to help in the case, and the organization assigned one of its local consultants to join the search effort.

"They wanted to find this boy and find him quickly," Bischoff said.

The decision on how to classify the disappearance of a child is usually made by the first law enforcement agency that handles the case and the standards on how that decision is made are generally established internally by each agency, Bischoff said.

Kirby said there are no state standards to make that call. She refused to discuss the procedures of the sheriff's office, but said deputies have to consider each case individually. Deputies should also initially rely on the information provided by the person who reports on the child's disappearance, he said.

"It's a case-by-case call," he said. "But each case is taken seriously and we are taking what the reporting party says to the letter until the investigation proves otherwise."

He warned against the automatic treatment of all cases as if the child was missing or in danger.

"In some cases, it is absolutely appropriate," he said. "But in other cases, if you have a chronic 12-year-old fugitive who really is a fugitive, if it rises to that and it may not be that, you are eliminating resources from other priority calls."

Witt, who said he has no experience in politics or activism, is open to ideas on how to create a nuanced law that considers, for example, if a child has a history of escape and other factors.

"This is the first time I do something like this," he said. "It may well be that it would not end up working in the best interest of children, but in my opinion, and in the opinion of many other people, it would be beneficial."