Thomas Markle accuses his daughter Meghan of ‘Dumping’ Him and The Royal Family

Thomas Markle has the back of Queen Elizabeth, new reports on page six revealed. During a conversation with TMZ, Thomas declared that he was "very upset,quot; with Prince Harry and Meghan for continuing to use the term "royal," even though they left the family.

Thomas told the store that he thought they had no "right to use the real word," and added that with the way they supposedly spoke to the Queen in the past, it is not right for them to even talk to her. never more. Thomas says it was an insult to the British people and the royal family, particularly the Queen.

Last week, Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, confirmed that they would not continue to use the "Sussex Royal,quot; brand in marketing their products and services. Later, the couple dropped a statement in which they addressed their resentment over the idea that they were forbidden to use it.

According to page six, Meghan and Harry hinted in their statement that the Palace did not have the official right to use the word "real." The statement stated that while the Monarchy had no right to determine the legality of its use of the term, they also did not plan to use it.

Meghan and Prince Harry's departure from the royal family was no surprise to Meghan's father, 75. The father of the Suits Alum accused her of "throwing,quot; him and his family shortly before Harry and Meghan got married.

In addition, he asserts that it is a repeated pattern of behavior that will continue, citing the example of how he supposedly "left,quot; his own family, and now also moved away from royalty. Signs of a stressed relationship between Thomas and Meghan first appeared when he was accused of organizing paparazzi photos.

Later, Meghan's father announced that he would not attend the royal wedding because of health problems, and revealed that he had to undergo cardiac surgery in Mexico. To make matters worse, Thomas released a personal letter written by Meghan.

Mr. Markle states that he did it to defend himself. In January, he also accused Meghan and Harry of destroying the British monarchy.



