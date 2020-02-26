This is what you can expect from Thursday's weather forecast.

%MINIFYHTML6fe6ebef2ed26daea4a336b93fdc5ddb11% %MINIFYHTML6fe6ebef2ed26daea4a336b93fdc5ddb12%

Thursday starts wet, but it will not continue. Moderate to intense rainfall will begin overnight and last until mid-morning. The Boston area could see up to an inch of rain with some points that exceed that total.

By noon, the rain will be gone and the afternoon will present some sun breaks. High temperatures will reach 50 degrees, but it will feel cooler due to gusty winds.

The temperature drops as we approach Thursday night before a colder day on Friday.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

