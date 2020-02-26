This is how Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap and others reacted to the riots in Delhi

%MINIFYHTMLa4cb3137a6d8cf833d6f8d86ac13910411% %MINIFYHTMLa4cb3137a6d8cf833d6f8d86ac13910412%

Delhi is going through a horrible moment right now, facing terrible riots. In one of those cases, the Delhi police had gathered to disperse the crowd gathered around the Chief Minister, the house of Arvind Kejriwal. The crowd was made up of protesters from the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and the Jamia Coordinating Committee (JCC). They had surrounded Mr. Kejrwal's house around midnight to appeal to the CM to take action against the areas affected by the violence in northeast Delhi.

While violence broke out in Jafrabad, Delhi due to the ongoing confrontation between Anti-CAA and Pro-CAA protesters, it was later intensified over the weekend with a large number of stones in Maujpur and Brahampuri. The death toll has increased to 18 now from 13.

Given the unfortunate situation in the capital, Bollywood celebrities reacted by expressing their dismay.

Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Horrible. Pray very hard."

Anurag Kashyap took his Twitter account and wrote:

While Javed Akhtar also tweeted saying, "The level of violence is increasing in Delhi. All the Kapil Mishras are unleashing. An atmosphere is being created to convince an average Delhiite that everything is due to the protest against the CAA and in A few days the Delhi police will look for “the final solution.” Here is his tweet:

Actress Kritika Kamra tweeted, saying, "Please, stop calling them pro CAA. Let's call them what they are: anti-Muslims. They don't give a damn about CAA … they just hate the fact that Muslims have the same rights as they ".

While Vishal Dadlani, who has always expressed his political opinions, took his name on Twitter and wrote: "The anti-CAA protesters have been protesting for 2 months. There was no violence until every time the so-called,quot; pro-CAA "groups appeared. Think. "

Gauhar Khan also tweeted about the crisis saying: "Where does this hatred come from? A scull cap, a man with a beard, who bleeds or is branded a terrorist, but I ask him, who's the one with the sticks? ? " No beard, no scull cap still attackers, terrorizing a non-threatening man, making him bleed!

While Swara Bhaskar said: “This is an urgent appeal! #AamAadmiParty #AamAadmiParty DO MORE than tweet!

Richa Chadha mentioned in his tweet: “Offer your condolences, also offer compensation.

Offer condolences, offer compensation too.

While the former actress, Raveena Tandon wrote: "Excess work and one died too. Friends If we could be kind enough to offer some condolences to the bereaved. They have no comfortable lives and are trapped in ungrateful work. Constantly under pressure. Some rotten apples can spoil the car. Https://t.co/zmy8TBHOcK

Well, all we can do is wait and pray that the situation in Delhi will normalize soon and there will be no more violence.