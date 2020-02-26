Thief steals the car, money from firefighters at the grocery store after an emergency call – Up News Info Detroit

– A woman stole a car and money from firefighters to buy items at an Indiana grocery store after receiving an emergency call and had to leave the store, police said.

Members of the Speedway Fire Department were in Kroger buying groceries for their fire station on Sunday morning when firefighters received an emergency call and had to leave the store.

The car contained a small bag of cash that firefighters grouped together to pay for their purchases, the Speedway Police Department said.

%MINIFYHTML3a46cd89a1704ffe600b8e459326aa7d11% %MINIFYHTML3a46cd89a1704ffe600b8e459326aa7d12%

Firefighters pushed their cart to the front of the store and told employees they would return shortly.

After answering the call, they returned to the store and discovered that their cart was missing.

The surveillance video captured a woman taking the cart along with her money. He wore blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, black knee-high boots and a white scarf carrying the cart, along with his money.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the police at 317-246-4340, or leave an anonymous complaint at 317-246-5300.