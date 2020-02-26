They killed their husbands. Now in prison, they feel free.

15 foot walls Surrounding Herat Women's Prison are common to government property in Afghanistan, as is the corrugated metal gate, which is guarded by security personnel day and night. The concertina cable that surrounds the walls gives the complex a feeling of cagel, but the barriers are intended to prevent intruders from entering as much as they intend to prevent inmates from leaving.
One hundred and nineteen inmates and their 32 children live behind the blue walls of the prison, located in the northeast sector of the city of Herat, in western Afghanistan, just off the main road. First inaugurated in the 1990s, before the Taliban took power, the facility is now managed by the provincial government with some support from local non-governmental organizations. At least half of the women in Afghan prisons have been accused of so-called moral crimes such as drug use, home escape and sex outside of marriage, even in the case of rape, whose evidence can be discovered through evidence of forced virginity. Despite pressure from Western governments and human rights groups to change these laws, these crimes continue to be recognized as serious crimes under the Constitution of Afghanistan.
In Herat Women's Prison, up to 20 women have been charged and, in some cases, found guilty of murdering their husbands. Many have similar stories: when they were teenagers, their families forced them to marry much older men who were known criminals, insurgents, drug addicts or all of the above. The girls were subjected to physical and verbal abuse without access to money, without legal protection and without means to initiate a divorce process. There are few legal consequences for violence against women: in a country where almost 90 percent of them will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lives, according to a 2008 study by the United States Institute of Peace.
In 2019, Kiana Hayeri, an Iranian-Canadian photographer based in Afghanistan, visited Herat Women's Prison. The images he captured there contrast with the essential portraits of women with common blue burkas in Western news about Afghanistan. After spending years photographing women who had suffered abuse but decided to stay with their husbands, Hayeri wanted to understand how much someone could be pushed before she did something to protect herself.
She discovered that many of these women's lives were dominated by fear, but years of physical and verbal abuse had transformed that fear into anger. They were so tired of being afraid that their instinct to survive led them to kill. When Hayeri met them, imprisoned and facing long prayers, they had become completely different people. "All these women were full of emotions, resilience, life and, most importantly, hope," says Hayeri.
Behind bars, they have found an appearance of peace, or at least a less violent place than the one they killed to escape. The prison grounds are a quiet world of cement walkways, carpeted patios with artificial grass and gardens covered with trees and weeds. Barefoot children play in what is left of a playground. Mothers watch while their sons and daughters play and grow, as if it were a backyard in any ordinary neighborhood.
Inmates' lives are confined to a couple of buildings. Inside each one there are large rooms lined with bunk beds covered with bright patterned blankets. The sheets hang on the doors as decoration and to avoid dust. The hours of the day are spent mainly outdoors, where the clothes hang to dry off the pine branches and the inmates casually converse with each other while rubbing the aluminum pots and the stainless steel tea thermos. Those who are not in kitchen or cleaning tasks can usually find themselves resting on carpeted felt floors, watching soap operas or doing needlework.
The prisons of other women in Afghanistan have been subject to scrutiny for sexual harassment and assault, lack of access to female medical providers and poor construction and maintenance, leading to dangerous living conditions, but the Herat facility, which is managed and attended by women, it has become a kind of refuge for prisoners. Despite the overcrowding, many inmates told Hayeri that they felt freer in prison than in their marriages.
Among those imprisoned is Parisa, 20, who arrived in prison in 2018. She was married for about five years, during which time she was beaten and repeatedly stabbed by her husband. She said he would tie her up and hit her hands and feet with a thick piece of wood. At one point, he said, he even tried to sell her kidney, going so far as to find a buyer and then take her to the hospital for a blood test. "When they determined that my kidney didn't match, he beat me," he said. Her husband threatened to kill her parents if she filed for divorce. "I would pray for my death," he said. "I would say:" God, kill me or him. "
Parisa went to her in-laws for protection, but they had little influence on her son. One night, she locked herself in a room where she found her husband's rifle and loaded it. She says she fired a shot through the door after her husband started screaming on the other side. The bullet hit him in the chest and died minutes later. The police arrested Parisa and, after a brief investigation, she was tried, sentenced and sentenced to 16 years in prison. Her 1-year-old daughter, Fatima, and her 3-year-old son, Mohammad Irfan, were imprisoned with her. "I accept this imprisonment," says Parisa. "I couldn't live another day with him, so this is what happened to me."
Another prisoner, Fatima, 39, told Hayeri she was married to her cousin and gave her five children, the first when she was 13 years old. He was a violent man, prone to hit Fatima in the head; once, he even shot him. "Even your bones can't leave this house," he said when she begged him to stop. On several occasions, he tried to commit suicide halfway, eating foods that had gone wrong or exposing himself to cold weather. In the end, she drowned her husband to death while she slept. The court sentenced her to 20 years in prison. She has already turned eight.
In 2009, the Afghan government passed the law to eliminate violence against women. Legislated with the help of local organizations and international partners, he was the first to establish protections for Afghan women against child marriage, forced marriage and 20 other acts of violence, but only on paper. Like many other initiatives backed by the West in Afghanistan, the greatest feat of the law was to create the illusion of progress.
Natasha Latiff, a lawyer who has represented defendants accused of killing their husbands, says that the assertion of control over women by men is considered a cultural norm of masculinity. Men are often forgiven for crimes of violence against their spouses, as long as they are still seen supporting their families. In the years following the implementation of the law, the United Nations has continued to discover that most acts of violence against women, including sex trafficking, rape and forced suicide, never reach a courtroom. Instead, they are mediated by local elders or by the police, usually against the will of women and against their interests. This applies even in the case of murder: the United Nations discovered in 2018 that only 18 percent of documented murders of women in Afghanistan led to legal action against the author.
According to a local saying, "a woman enters her husband's house dressed in white and leaves her house dressed in white," referring to the shroud that wraps the dead before burial. That could very well have been the fate of some of the women in Hayeri's photographs. Instead, they were handcuffed.
Parisa's husband tried to shoot him on two different occasions. "He was sitting in front of me," she says. “He aimed and shot at me, but the bullet missed me. … I would say he was teaching me. On another occasion he opened fire, but at God's command, the gun fell from his hand and the bullet fired into the air. "
Parisa's 3-year-old son, Mohammad Irfan (above), came to prison with her. One weekend he let his in-laws take him on a visit and then refused to return him. Parisa requested the government and her son was finally returned to her in prison.
Parisa's mother visits her on Saturdays, during visiting hours for women. Families traveling from far away have to come twice if both male and female relatives want to visit the prisoners.
Nahid, 35, spends most of his time in his bunk, alone, watching television and smoking cigarettes. She was married for 15 years with a heroin addict who beat her regularly, stabbed her sometimes and shot her once. He also abused his children. "I knew it was going to seriously harm me or my children at some point," says Nahid. "One day, when we were fighting, it got out of hand and I shot him."
His arms are covered with cuts that seem self-inflicted. His fingers and palms are tinged with henna. "I regret how he tortured me," he says through tears. "I would not have done this if I had improved. He was the father of my children."
As a child, Nafas, 20, was promised to a drug addict relative, a 17-year-old man. Before getting married, he hit her, leaving her with scars. She protested the union for a year, appealing to her parents and siblings. "Even if you die, you have to marry him," they told him. When they wouldn't give in, Nafas took her brother's gun and shot her husband. He died of the wound. "I had to do it," says Nafas.
Foroozan was born in a poor family and married a man 25 years older than her. "He never allowed me out," she says. "In the 15 years of our marriage, I did not leave my house more than 15 times." For years, Foroozan took the blows calmly, until one morning he saw her husband trying to annoy one of his daughters, who was sound asleep in the other room. Foroozan grabbed a shovel and repeatedly hit it with the blade until he died.
Foroozan and her three children were imprisoned for the death of her husband. His son was 2.5 years in a juvenile detention center and fled Afghanistan on foot when he was released. He is now 17 years old and lives in Germany. Foroozan's daughters, Mozhdah, 14, and Mahtab, 12, were transferred to a safe house after being released from prison.
Mina, an inmate's daughter, examining a scar on Fatima's arm. Fatima says she doesn't remember how she got hurt, but other women told her that she picked up some broken glass and intentionally cut herself.
Fatima says she was forced to marry her cousin, who beat her so severely that she left her with a traumatic brain injury. She experiences chronic pain from physical abuse, and younger inmates offer to wash her clothes, but she refuses his help.
Kiana Hayeri He is an Iranian-Canadian photographer and a senior TED partner. She is a regular contributor to The New York Times from Afghanistan, where she lives since 2014. Can jeong He is a member of the Type Media Center and a contributing writer for Vanity Fair. This is his first article for the magazine.
