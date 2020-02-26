They killed their husbands. Now in prison, they feel free.

15 foot walls Surrounding Herat Women's Prison are common to government property in Afghanistan, as is the corrugated metal gate, which is guarded by security personnel day and night. The concertina cable that surrounds the walls gives the complex a feeling of cagel, but the barriers are intended to prevent intruders from entering as much as they intend to prevent inmates from leaving.

One hundred and nineteen inmates and their 32 children live behind the blue walls of the prison, located in the northeast sector of the city of Herat, in western Afghanistan, just off the main road. First inaugurated in the 1990s, before the Taliban took power, the facility is now managed by the provincial government with some support from local non-governmental organizations. At least half of the women in Afghan prisons have been accused of so-called moral crimes such as drug use, home escape and sex outside of marriage, even in the case of rape, whose evidence can be discovered through evidence of forced virginity. Despite pressure from Western governments and human rights groups to change these laws, these crimes continue to be recognized as serious crimes under the Constitution of Afghanistan.

In Herat Women's Prison, up to 20 women have been charged and, in some cases, found guilty of murdering their husbands. Many have similar stories: when they were teenagers, their families forced them to marry much older men who were known criminals, insurgents, drug addicts or all of the above. The girls were subjected to physical and verbal abuse without access to money, without legal protection and without means to initiate a divorce process. There are few legal consequences for violence against women: in a country where almost 90 percent of them will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lives, according to a 2008 study by the United States Institute of Peace.