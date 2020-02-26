These restaurants and Mass chefs. They are semifinalists of the James Beard 2020 Award

%MINIFYHTML219331b37ac9946485f97747b2a65dcb11% %MINIFYHTML219331b37ac9946485f97747b2a65dcb12%

On Wednesday morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the 2020 restaurant and chef semifinalists for their annual James Beard Awards, a celebration of the people and places that are making waves on the national gastronomic scene.

%MINIFYHTML219331b37ac9946485f97747b2a65dcb13% %MINIFYHTML219331b37ac9946485f97747b2a65dcb14%

Among the estimated names of engines and agitators, there were 11 categories that included Massachusetts nominees, some that were nominated in previous years, others that were new to the semifinalist list.

%MINIFYHTML219331b37ac9946485f97747b2a65dcb15% %MINIFYHTML219331b37ac9946485f97747b2a65dcb16%

Best new restaurant: Fox & the Knife and Tanám. The first is not a small surprise: Karen Akunowicz's South Boston Enoteca has received continuous praise for its touching Italian food since its opening in February 2019. Equally exciting, Ellie Tiglao Tanám has made a name of herself from a sensual space at Somerville & # 39; s Bow Market, which serves delicious Filipino food based on stories in a city that desperately needs more cooking.

Excellent restaurant: Neptune Oyster. The bustling seafood place of the North End has long been the favorite of locals and tourists, offering what is widely regarded as one of the best lobster rolls in the city.

Excellent pastry chef: Renae Connolly (Benedetto). The talented chef has worked her magic at the Cambridge Benedetto Italian restaurant since its opening in 2016, making sweet dolci like brown butter zeppoli and lemon slush.

Best Chef: Northeast: Unmi Abkin (Coco & The Cellar Bar, Easthampton); Tracy chang (Pagu, Cambridge); Carl Dooley (The Table at Season to Taste, Cambridge); Tiffani Faison (Orfano, Boston); Mayumi Hattori (The club car, Nantucket); Seizi Imura (Cafe Sushi, Cambridge); Cassie Piuma (Sarma, Somerville); Douglass Williams (MIDA, Boston).

Outstanding baker: Maura Kilpatrick (Sofra Bakery & Cafe). Sofra Bakery's confectioner has been regularly present on the list of nominations for the James Beard Award since 2008, and was named finalist for James Beard in 2019.

Outstanding chef: Ana Sortun (Oleana). Oleana's talented chef at Cambridge has also been a member of the James Beard Award, including multiple nominations for semifinalists and finalists, and was named winner of the Best Chef: Northeast in 2005.

Outstanding restaurateur: Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer (JK Food Group). The founders of JK Food Group, which includes Little Donkey, Toro and Coppa, were nominated in this category in 2017 and 2018; Oringer won the Best Chef: Northeast award in 2001, while Bissonnette won the Best Chef: Northeast Award in 2014.

Outstanding wine program: Grill23 and haley. Enrique. These two concepts operate phenomenal wine programs, with Hugo Bensimon assuming the role of wine director at Grill23 earlier this year, and owner Haley Fortier leading the charge at haley.henry.

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Irene Li (Mei Mei). The chef of Mei Mei was a semifinalist of Rising Star Chef of the Year from 2015 to 2018, and returned to the list in 2020 after an exciting year that included the release of the first Mei Mei cookbook (another one is on its way).

Outstanding bar program: The Baldwin Bar. This Woburn cocktail bar next to the Sichuan garden is run by Ran Duan, who is working on the opening of Ivory Pearl in Brookline, where he already directs the destination of Blossom Bar cocktails.

Exceptional hospitality: Mistral. Located in the South End, the impressive French bistro opened its doors in 1997, and has been a prominent feature in the Boston food scene since then.

Last week, the James Beard Foundation announced the winners of its America & # 39; s Classic award, six restaurants that included Manchester, New Hampshire, Puritan Backroom.

Find the full list of 2020 semifinalists here.