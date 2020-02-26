These $ 27 rain boots have more than 1,500 Amazon 5-star reviews

As always, you don't just have to trust our word. More than 1,500 women sing the praises of the Asgard Chelsea rain boot, giving the product brilliant five-star reviews.

"These boots are very affordable and helped me during a two-week trip through Europe! They were very comfortable for everyday use and hiking," shares a world traveler. "They do their job very well and don't cost more than $ 100 like any other hiking shoe. If you're considering this, do it!"

Another satisfied client wholeheartedly accepted: "I LOVE THESE. I have received many compliments. They are rain boots that can be worn in social gatherings without looking, well, silly. Super cute, comfortable, has not broken or broken yet (after 3 months of regular use) … Great purchase for the money, I am very happy to have achieved them! "

And the boots even became a daily staple for this reviewer: "I was surprised to opt for these shoes almost every day. I live in a place that can be very snowy, rainy, muddy or muddy for long periods of time." These boots have very strong soles that help a lot with traction, and are surprisingly durable! I use them hard as a teacher who walks a lot outside to get in and out of my modular room. They have no scratches and are rinsed or knocked to clean instantly, even months after purchase. The fit is extremely comfortable. It adapts to the sides of the feet, which makes your feet look smaller even though the boots are spacious. I ordered my actual size and I can use them with regular or thick socks for snowy days.

Super versatile, cute, elegant and resistant shoes! It's great to have a pair of rain boots suitable for the job! Great value."