There's a runaway girlfriend in our exclusive preview of Love Is Blind

Love is blind, the last reality show to test the norms of human nature, concludes its three-week episode release with a grand finale full of … well, we can't tell you what's full. But we can show you.
In the following preview, Giannina Gibelli, last seen at the altar with Damian Powers, is he running now … for his life?
It's in the street, it's in the forest, it's falling in the mud. She is out of there.
What exactly do you send to the 25-year-old broker? Where is your 27 year old fiance? You will have to see the end of two hours to find out. At the end of episode nine, Gigi said: "Yes, to Damian."
"From this day on, I promise to give you the gift of being your rock when you least want it, because that's when you need it most. And plant kisses that will increase confidence in you, because this I promise, Damian, I'm yours," he said. .
As for him, well, that's where the episode ended. However, before he said: "I have buried my heart in recent years. You opened it again. Not only did I give you a piece of me, I gave you all of me, and I don't love just a piece of you, I love you all,quot; .
See the preview below.
Love is blind It started with singles who were ready for that serious relationship. They were isolated and entrusted to talk to each other, never seeing how the other looks. Only when a couple got engaged did they meet face to face and then were taken to a romantic getaway. However, the real test began once the couples returned to real life, with families and friends, while they met their fiancé on a whole new level without a dividing wall that separated them.
Nick Lachey Y Vanessa Lachey He will present the 10-part experimental series that asks: "Is love really blind?"
The end of Love is blind falls on Thursday, February 27 on Netflix.