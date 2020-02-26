There's a runaway girlfriend in our exclusive preview of Love Is Blind

Love is blind, the last reality show to test the norms of human nature, concludes its three-week episode release with a grand finale full of … well, we can't tell you what's full. But we can show you.

In the following preview, Giannina Gibelli, last seen at the altar with Damian Powers, is he running now … for his life?

%MINIFYHTML3a27f691f0a894761defaf1bf3bd883413% %MINIFYHTML3a27f691f0a894761defaf1bf3bd883414%

It's in the street, it's in the forest, it's falling in the mud. She is out of there.

%MINIFYHTML3a27f691f0a894761defaf1bf3bd883415% %MINIFYHTML3a27f691f0a894761defaf1bf3bd883416%

What exactly do you send to the 25-year-old broker? Where is your 27 year old fiance? You will have to see the end of two hours to find out. At the end of episode nine, Gigi said: "Yes, to Damian."