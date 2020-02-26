"There was no dry eye in the house,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News "There was no dry eye in the house,quot; – Up News Info...

"There was no dry eye in the house" – Up News Info Los Angeles

Matilda Coleman
"There was no dry eye in the house" - CBS Los Angeles
MEDINA, Ohio (Local Up News Info) – A nurse in Ohio is being acclaimed for going further to give a last surprise to a hospital patient who is transferred to a palliative care center.

Annamarie Berg has worked at the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital for about a year. One of his patients, Irene Rusipajla, had been entering and leaving the hospital for months. She was about to go home to receive palliative care when Berg surprised her with a moving gift.

"He came and sat down and was talking to Mom," Rusipajla's daughter-in-law, Michelle Naypauer, told WEWS. "She started telling him, remember that song," Good evening Irene, "and mom nodded and started playing it."

While Berg sang to Rusipajla, Rusipajla's nurses, doctors and family members in the room were moved to tears.

"There was no dry eye in the house," said Naypauer.

Berg, who studied music at the university, said he had the idea a few weeks before surprising Rusipajla.

"One night, when I was leaving, I looked at her and said good night Irene and told her & # 39; Do you know the song? & # 39; And I sang a couple of measures of the song, and she smiled and I knew she had had this connection with her, "he said.

Rusipajla died a few weeks later at home with his family. Berg was able to attend the Rusipajla memorial.

"In a world where it is so bad, this is so wonderful. She is just our guardian angel," Naypauer said.

