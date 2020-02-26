There may still be life on Mars, but we will have to dig to find it – BGR

NASA's missions to Mars have offered scientists a glimpse of how the ancient Mars could have been. That is exciting as it could reveal that Mars was habitable, perhaps billions of years ago. But what if Mars were still habitable today? Believe it or not, it could really be, and researchers are considering the possibility that Martian subsoil still provides adequate conditions for life not only to exist but to prosper.

How Space.com reports, astrobiologists recently discussed the possibility of life on Mars at a scientific conference in New Mexico. The scientists discussed how we could discover such a life and how it could have persisted for billions of years.

We already know a lot about the Martian surface. Specifically, we know that conditions are extremely hostile to life, and it is unlikely that the parts of Mars we have explored with rovers and other hardware can support life in the long term.

However, we still know relatively little about what is happening in the depths of the planet. Some researchers believe that it is possible that stable water below the implacable surface may facilitate conditions for current life. If that is the case, we may be able to find it, although it would require a significant exploration in the form of excavation.

"The surface of Mars is a very oxidizing and very radiating environment, where liquid water is not really stable for a prolonged period of time," Vlada Stamenković, from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told attendees. "It is the worst place to look for life sites on Mars. Groundwater could be the only habitat for life on Mars, if it still exists today."

There are still no guarantees, of course, but if we hope to find life on Mars today we will probably have to focus on features that we cannot see from above, such as underground caves. Natural caves formed by ancient lava flows could provide adequate conditions for life, with protection against surface radiation and liquid water.

The Mars 2020 mission has no plan to dig, at least not in a way that leads it to discover an underground system of Martian caves, but that does not mean that life is not there waiting for a future mission to stumble upon it.

Image source: NASA / JPL-Caltech