There are likely no charges after the mother and the baby are unharmed in the Mesquite Police Department following the Amber Alert – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Mesquite police told Up News Info 11 on Tuesday that they do not believe charges are filed after a Mesquite mother and an 8-month-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert were found safe Tuesday morning.

An Amber Alert was issued for Nyla Crockett in Mesquite on Monday night, and the police were also looking for their mother, Chernario Crockett.

Police said the woman's mother reported her disappearance on Friday, February 21.

While Nyla was the focus of the Amber Alert, family and friends seemed equally worried about her mother.

According to his social media posts, Chernario had also been missing since Friday.

Police confirmed that the couple appeared unharmed in the police department around 5:00 a.m.

About an hour later, the Amber Alert was canceled.