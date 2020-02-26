The Xbox board, a visual story

%MINIFYHTML080c27b6429e893426fca67e9d188af211% %MINIFYHTML080c27b6429e893426fca67e9d188af212%

Few interfaces have changed more often, or more radically, than the Xbox dashboard. Most platforms with a large user base are incredibly slow to introduce radical changes, but that has not been the case with Microsoft game consoles. History shows that his strategy to work on new features and services involved eliminating his previous interface, essentially asking him to re-learn how to use the machine and find its content.

Microsoft deserves credit for experimenting with its dashboard over the years, even if many of those experiments were not great. With the launch of Xbox Series X later in 2020, it now seems a good time to catch up with the history of the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 dashboard to see where it has been and where it is heading.

Some updates were better (or worse) than others, but they all have something in common: a new vision has happened to them. As this visual story points out, some of his ideas are seen in modern iterations of the board and will be in updates for the future and perhaps also in future consoles.

Xbox 360

Blades (2005)

Good: Fast and tidy

Bad: It looked like a Winamp skin

The "blades,quot; panel interface debuted on the Xbox 360 at launch, organizing each of the console's main features in separate sections. This interface had much more to squeeze than the comparatively sparse but elegant dashboard found on the original Xbox. Even so, it was neat and easy to understand. In addition, the rapid change between sections was responsive, and the items loaded quickly (even with 512 MB of 360 RAM). And that "whoosh,quot; sound effect of changing the blade will always stay in my brain.

I could argue that this was as close as Microsoft came to perfect the board, although I could further they argue that it would not have adapted well to future ambitions). That said, the inspiration of this control panel can be found in the following updates if you look hard enough.

New Xbox Experience (2008)

Good: Avatars! More customizable than blades

Bad: Not as fast or satisfactory to use as blades

Three years after the launch of the Xbox 360, Microsoft erased the board with the NXE interface update. And with the advent of instant streaming of Netflix and other entertainment-based applications, the Xbox 360 began to descend into the madness of the interface, having to juggle other forms of entertainment on the board. He began to look like a decoder.

Remains of the beloved blades could be found when you pressed the Xbox button on the controller. But on the board, they were replaced in favor of each section stacking one on top of the other. Navigate to the one you want, then all your content will live within its mosaic-based interface through which you could scroll from left to right. It looked more polished and mature than the blades, but it wasn't necessarily faster or easier to use. Some may have liked it, but not all.

Under the hood, he brought some important updates to the Xbox 360, such as avatars to compete with the Nintendo Miis. It also introduced the ability to stream HD videos on Netflix, form parties on Xbox Live and install games on the hard drive for faster loading.

Kinect Update (2010)

Good: More refined version of NXE

Bad: More convoluted, too, and Kinect's support was footwear

The avatars were only part of Microsoft's plan to copy the successful Wii. I wanted the players to use the Kinect camera to move around, and therefore, the design of this new board update made Kinect the centerpiece.

Actually, this was a minor visual update for the NXE. It still had the same overall appearance, structure and navigation that introduced the 2008 update, but Microsoft worked on the ability to move around the board with the Kinect (RIP). If you didn't like the NXE, you probably didn't like this either.

Metro (2011)

Good: Pleasant to look at, brought back the main blade-style navigation in a sense

Bad: The simplistic interface did not help quickly classify content treasures

The 2011 update that introduced the "Metro,quot; design showed that Microsoft was trying to juggle more than ever, but chose a new dashboard appearance that didn't allow enough space to express it comfortably. The design language emitted a feeling of "less is more,quot;, but what really proved was that less was less. Microsoft is still trying to get rid of some ideas from the Xbox One board that came with this update.

Each screen only housed a few mosaics, and to find other content, it would have to delve into disparate folders. And in its sixth year in the market, some of these features began to show the age of the Xbox 360.

In a sense, this board update merged the blades with the NXE, allowing you to use the bumpers to change the category of the blades and navigate through each of the colored tiles within each section as you would in NXE. And, of course, it was compatible with Microsoft's Kinect, so if you had the camera, you could slide between the menus by waving your hand or using your voice to search Bing.

Under the hood, the update brought some important features, such as cloud storage to save games. We follow all its developments in 2011 before its launch.

Xbox One

The launch panel (2013)

Good: Highly customizable

Bad: Crowded and confusing to navigate, quite slow, uneven approach in favor of television

The Xbox One was launched just after Windows 8, so it is not surprising that the "Metro,quot; design of the desktop operating system was used as the basis for its launch panel in 2013. Unlike the Xbox 360 panels, which shown above, using a similar style, this was a certified disaster to navigate because it mixed games with TV and everything else on the home screen. The discovery of new content was prioritized over the discovery of content that you already have.

Microsoft's first attempt on the Xbox One dashboard was ambitious in all the wrong ways, although most of its main errors have since receded. For example, Microsoft did not see the revolution of cutting the cable coming, so its great TV and DVR game on demand failed. In addition, the conceptually excellent "snapshot,quot; function in which Microsoft believed so deeply that it put a button on the controller was abandoned in 2017 (it is completely getting rid of the button on its new Xbox controller to be launched in 2020).

Good: Much easier to navigate than the start panel

Bad: Faster but not yet agile

The first major review of the Xbox One board put a much needed focus on your games. He also promised to be faster, and it was, but it wasn't fast enough. Microsoft had just launched Windows 10, and as it did on the PC, it was making a big boost for its voice assistant Cortana on the console. The iterations of the board that follow all the riffs in the general design introduced here, meaning that Microsoft was on the right track with this update.

Good: Greater emphasis on the pins to sort the content.

Bad: Too much content still lived out of sight

The next update from Microsoft injected Fluent Design, the look that Microsoft used in Windows 10. The new home screen focused on showing its recent activity and giving players faster access to community features.

He also made better use of the pins, which allow him to divide applications and games into sections. Instead of having to scroll through mosaics and menus to find where your content is, being able to scroll vertically through some pins was much easier, although it is not yet perfect. Game Pass was released in 2017 before this dashboard update was released, but while the service was catching up, it remained too far from sight.

The refinement process (2018-present)

Good: Improves with each update and (finally) is less slow.

Bad: Everything changes more often than ever

Cortana's voice interaction is gone. FastStart allows you to start games before they finish downloading. Xbox Game Pass has its own section in the main navigation. The eject button is coming! Microsoft has been iterating on the Xbox One board faster than ever and with the interest of speeding things up, clearing the dashboard of previous boards and facilitating access to games.

As for the last update that was released in late February 2020, my colleague Tom Warren says that "it focuses on reviewing the homepage of the Xbox One dashboard, with frequently used games and applications available immediately. The new Home design also includes the ability to add or remove rows to further customize it, and quick access to Xbox Game Pass, Mixer and Microsoft Store. " You can read more about this here.

It has never been more obvious that Microsoft is trying to quickly resolve its current identity crisis with the board. The Xbox One has seen major board modifications more frequently than before, and there is a lot at stake as we approach the launch of the Xbox Series X in late 2020.

Xbox Series X

Launch of the board (2020)

Good😕

Bad😕

Microsoft will launch the Xbox Series X at the end of 2020, and it's a matter of whether it decides to start from scratch with a new dashboard for its new console or whether it will be based on the momentum of the latest Xbox One dashboard update, and what will come between Now and the day of the launch.

Since Microsoft is promoting compatibility with previous games from all previous generations of Xbox, it's easy to imagine that you choose to load a slightly modified version of the Xbox One board in the X Series. We'll have to wait and see what you choose. do.