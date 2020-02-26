The Wi-Fi of the future could detect your physical presence – BGR

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) is one of the most popular buzzwords in technology at the moment. Combine that with 5G, and you'll get the perfect setup, and many of the new 2020 phones have support for Wi-Fi 6 and 5G. Of course, to take advantage of the fastest Wi-Fi data speeds, you also need a home router that supports Wi-Fi 6 and an excellent Internet plan.

The same goes for 5G: it needs adequate coverage and infrastructure that high-speed Internet can offer. But wireless networks could be used in the future for more than fast data transmission if the organization that governs the development and evolution of Wi-Fi has its way.

The IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers) is exploring new Wi-Fi capabilities that will form a new Wi-Fi standard, 802.11be, which includes connectivity between vehicles and motion detection in a home, by The next web. The latter is of particular interest, as it could allow device manufacturers to create health and wellness functions around a device as simple as a router. Here is the president of IEEE, Paul Nikolich, on the matter:

(We want) to detect the movement of people since they move from one room to another without having sensors in them. The technology is also sensitive enough to detect your respiratory rate because, as you breathe, the RF characteristics and channel characteristics change. Imagine some of the applications of this. I have a 93-year-old mother, and if I put a Wi-Fi hotspot (with these capabilities) in her home, I will be able to know if she behaved normally or if she fell.

That does not guarantee that Wi-Fi 7 incorporates human detection when launched. Not to mention that it will be at least four more years until the next standard is published.

Even so, the possibilities of the domestic network detecting the human presence are extraordinary, since it could open doors to new innovations. Such a system could also literally open doors. Imagine arriving at your home and having your Internet at home detect your presence, and combine that data with a ping from a device you are using or a camera system to automatically unlock the door while walking. This is just his speculation, of course, based on Nikolich's previous comments.

But before any of that happens, the IEEE must ensure that these powers are protected by strong protections that defend one's privacy and ensure a sophisticated Wi-Fi network of violations. The IEEE has already assigned a group to address privacy concerns for the next Wi-Fi standards.

