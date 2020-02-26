The video shows a driver who refuses to move for an ambulance that responds to an emergency – Up News Info Tampa

– A paramedic in Maine is sharing his video of a car that refuses to stop in an ambulance in hopes of raising awareness.

The video shows a slow-moving red car that refuses to stop to let the emergency vehicle, with the sirens blasting, pass along Route 136 in Auburn last week.

Paramedic Michael Blakemore, who filmed the video, says the red car never stopped for almost four miles.

"We keep chasing it all the way until we get our way and turn right," he told WCSH.

CLOCK: Despite the loud sirens, this red car in Auburn does not stop in an ambulance. Paramedic Michael Blakemore captured the incident on his cell phone and says that people who don't stop pass almost all calls. Your message tonight at 11 @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/IyNFNUNuWy – Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) February 23, 2020

The ambulance team was responding to a call about a woman who was in pain and had difficulty breathing. Blakemore said he added five minutes to his response time.

"If you're in bed and your loved one stops breathing and you call 911, you don't want people to get in the way of that ambulance, you want her there now," he said.

Blakemore said similar incidents happen all the time, but generally not to this extent.

Maine law requires drivers to stop immediately when an emergency vehicle has the lights and sirens on. Failure to move can result in a $ 250 fine.

Blakemore says he wrote down the license plate number and reported the incident to the police.