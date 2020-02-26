The victim of the widow of the West Church Of Christ Shooting Highway says "I am not angry,quot;; Pastor speaks sorry too – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLed8dc9b662847196845a29327ecb3a2611% %MINIFYHTMLed8dc9b662847196845a29327ecb3a2612%

WHITE AGREEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two months have passed since the evil appeared in the Sunday service at White Settlement in West Freeway Church of Christ.

It was a moment that nobody saw coming, but the church and its members had planned it.

When I began to settle for a long interview with Minister Britt Farmer, his wife Lisa and the parishioner of the Glenda White church, I admitted that there would be anguish and resentment over what had developed on December 29, 2019.

But one of my first questions opened my eyes to something I didn't expect.

I asked Glenda White if she was angry. Angry because her husband was one of the two men who were murdered that day so cruelly.

"I'm not angry. I never get angry," she said.

In my head, I was wondering how that could be. What a heart you should take to not get angry about what was done to the love of your life and, by association, you.

But White assured me in his heart that he had not harbored anger.

Do you regret losing your husband, Richard? Absolutely. Devastated.

While we were talking, just outside the still closed area of ​​worship where everything happened, she told me that she had not come back since that horrible day.

Minister Britt Farmer said he had been inside to oversee the start of the renovation and then, during our interview, White decided it was time.

The area of ​​worship where the shooting occurred has been closed since the shooting.

This is the first time that Glenda White sees the place where her husband died trying to defend everyone in the room.

It is the first time he sees where the bullet holes have been patched on the walls.

But what can't be hidden is the fact that this is the last place White saw her husband and it was where he heard the last words he would say.

As he sat on the bench facing the front, in the middle section, he heard Richard shout, "Leave it."

Now we know he was shouting those words to the shooter.

White said that when she got up and turned after hearing her husband's voice, she heard the shot, but never saw it.

In those first chaotic moments, she did not know that he had been beaten.

Richard was a member of the security team of the armed pastor of the church.

When he got up from his chair and began to reach his hidden weapon, the shooter aimed directly and fired.

The gunman turned and fired at the deacon of the church Tony Wallace.

Minister Farmer said police and paramedics arrived quickly.

“It was two minutes until the police arrived. It was four minutes until EMT arrived, "he said.

Minister Farmer said he felt much longer.

Two good men killed in a matter of seconds, by a man, Minister Farmer, his wife Lisa and Glenda White have chosen to forgive.

"That man was someone's son, someone's brother, cousin, grandson, husband and father. I didn't know. I knew I was worried," said Minister Farmer.

The lobby where we conducted the interview was the center of chaos and confusion the day the shooting occurred, but now it is a place of comfort for those who visit the Church of Christ West Freeway.

Full of cards, letters and banners full of messages of hope, strength and faith.

Until the complete renovation is completed, services are held in the hallway and every Sunday service from that day, includes meetings with crisis counselors.

"Oh, it's making a big difference," White said. "Many of the things you go through, feelings, you don't know if it's real or not."

The way the shooter dressed that day, with a costume and a long coat, has left two lasting impressions.

White says he still sees his face while he sleeps, in dark spaces and at night.

The shooter went through the door that he kept open for parishioners the morning of the shooting.

He passed her and looked into her eyes. It is an image that cannot shake.

The other lasting impression is the effect it has had on the already robust security plan of the church, which for years has included cameras, monitors and those armed shepherds.

“We still believe that this is a very safe place, but we meet people at the door. We say, would you mind opening your coat or opening your big bag, "said Minister Farmer.

They have updated a security plan that is already good, but still, there are still some who were here that day that have not returned.

The minister said they simply cannot yet. Everyone heals on their own time, but knowing that so many others think of them helps.

All the letters and letters in the lobby give messages of hope every time someone enters.

But for the congregation of this church, it is their faith and for some, forgiveness. That has illuminated the brightest light of your darkest day. Perhaps no darker than for Tony Wallace's family and Richard White's wife and now a widow, Glenda.

"I have to get my life back. I can't keep being afraid. I have to handle this. It's just one step ahead of the other," he said.

The man who ended up killing the shooter, Jack Wilson, did not respond to our request to be part of this interview, but the three who said it was Wilson's willingness to serve as Head of Security Operations for the church, which prevented even more tragedy. happening on December 29.

The former law enforcement officer implemented the Armed Pastors Program four years ago. He continues to supervise training for armed pastors in the church to this day.

They firmly believe that if it were not for quick actions and the response of their entire team, their losses could have been much greater.