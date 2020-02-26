The United States finally lynches a federal hate crime

Phew! Better late than never, but never late is better right? The House of Representatives of the United States of America officially approved a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime in a historic vote.

The vote took place on Wednesday, and the House of Representatives passed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which is named after the 14-year-old African-American boy who was brutally murdered in a racist attack in Mississippi in 1955.

The camera voted in favor of the law in a 410-4 vote, which means that 4 entire humans voted against the lynching being a federal hate crime.

According to CNN, Independent Representative Justin Amash voted against the bill along with three Republicans: Thomas Massie, Ted Yoho and Louie Gohmert. Apparently, Yoho said he voted against the bill because it is a "federal government overreach,quot; and traces the rights of the state. "

Three black senators, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, helped to pass the bill last year.

"Today we are one step closer to finally reconcile a dark chapter in the history of our nation," Corey Booker said in a statement on the passage of the bill.

"We are one step closer to finally banning this heinous practice and achieving justice for more than 4,000 lynching victims," ​​said Bobby L. Rush.

The bill describes lynching as "a pernicious and widespread tool,quot; that was often performed "by multiple criminals and groups rather than isolated individuals."

President Donald Trump You are expected to officially sign this bill once you arrive at your desk in the oval office.

