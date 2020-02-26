The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics run a serious risk of cancellation due to the coronavirus

# Roommates, the impact of the deadly coronavirus does not slow down in the short term. After numerous precautions to ensure that the spread of the disease is kept as strictly hidden as possible, the Tokyo Summer Olympics could now be at risk if the coronavirus is not contained before the games begin.

@NBCNews reports that Dick Pound, who is the oldest member of the International Olympic Committee, recently revealed in an interview that he estimates there is only a three-month period to decide whether the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will move forward as planned. Tokyo is one of several countries threatened by the highly contagious coronavirus that originated in China.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will begin on July 24.th in Tokyo, but that may not happen if the coronavirus continues to be a serious threat to competing athletes. Pound, who has been a member of the IOC since 1978, spoke frankly about the fate of one of the world's biggest sporting events.

I had this to say about the near future of the Olympic Games:

“You could certainly go to two months if necessary. “Many things have to start happening. You should start increasing your safety, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels. The media will be there building their studies. This is the new war, and you have to face it. I would say that at that time, people will have to ask: "Is this under enough control so that we can trust to go to Tokyo or not?"

Then, Pound tried to inject some optimism into his bleak prediction by encouraging the 11,000 Olympic athletes to continue training in the hopes that things will change:

"As far as we all know, you will be in Tokyo. All indications are at this stage that everything will continue as usual. So stay focused on your sport and make sure that the IOC does not send you to a pandemic situation."

As for postponing or canceling the Summer Olympics, which have only been canceled once in history, Pound said:

"It's a big, big, big decision, and you can't make it until you have reliable data on which to base it. It just doesn't postpone something about the size and scale of the Olympic Games. There are so many moving parts, so many countries and different stations and competitive seasons and television seasons. You cannot say that we will do it in October. Moving the place is difficult, because there are few places in the world that could think about preparing the facilities in that short time to put something. "

Earlier this week, we previously reported that the CDC told Americans to prepare for the worst, since the threat of the coronavirus in the US. UU. It is constantly increasing.

