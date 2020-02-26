The star of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39 ;, Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, give a first look at the newborn baby

Home Entertainment The star of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39 ;, Teddi...

The member and husband of & # 39; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills & # 39 ;, Edwin Arroyave, introduces his newborn daughter after welcoming a new addition to his growing family.

Up News Info
Teddi Mellenchamp she welcomed her third child with her husband Edwin Arroyave.

"The real housewives of Beverly Hills"Star, 38, announced that she had given birth to a girl in a post on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, with the clip showing a sweet exchange between the couple.





"Are we healthy and good?" Teddi asked her husband, as the new father confirmed, "Healthy and good." She added: "Life is very good right now."

In a separate post, the reality TV star shared a video of her daughter's feet while Temptations& # 39; Classic hit "My Girl" played in the background.

@Teddimellencamp was a champion in the delivery room! "Edwin subtitled his own Instagram story." Baby and mom as healthy as they can be. "

Teddi and Edwin, who married in 2011, are already parents of Cruz, Slate, aged seven and five, while Arroyave is also Isabella's father, their 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.



