The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Cynthia Bailey and her fiance Mike Hill in Counseling before the wedding

While preparing for her nuptials, the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; admits that she and her fiance have been in & # 39; pre-marriage counseling & # 39; Since they cannot avoid having discussions.

Cynthia Bailey You might want to prepare for the worst before your wedding to Mike Hill. Instead of enjoying bliss before the wedding while planning your nuptials, the star of "The true housewives of Atlanta"He has been in counseling with his fiance.

The star of Bravo made the confession during an interview on the FM100 radio show Michelle Lewis. "We did it. We started and we will definitely do more advice before marriage," he said of the meeting with a therapist.

In explaining his decision to find a therapist, Cynthia emphasized the need to learn to discuss. "That's real. If you're in a relationship, whether you marry or not, you know you're going to argue. You argue with your mother. The arguments are going to happen," he said.

"I'm just as good as my last serious relationship. We argue very differently. I'm not going to say that I always play fair," he continued to share about his problems. "That said, Mike gets his way and has his problems, and we have to find out well, how do we communicate effectively and have a somewhat positive argument if necessary? And don't go to bed angry with each other."

Cynthia got engaged to Mike, a Fox Sports correspondent, in July 2019. They are planning their wedding for October of this year. She said Andy Cohen In "Watch What Happens Live" she and Mike signed a prenuptial agreement to keep their assets safe in case of divorce. "I think he's smart. Protect everyone and we're working together on really cool things," he said.

Last month, Mike was accused of being abusive to Cynthia after sharing a video of Cynthia drinking a cocktail consisting of a gin and tonic with a raw oyster floating around him. She seemed not to enjoy the drink since they even saw her almost drowning and vomiting her. However, he tried to fake a smile and repeatedly expressed how much he liked the drink.

Mike laughed at her and made fun of his girlfriend in the caption: "Reason # 1,100,233 why you shouldn't jump into something without doing that research first," he wrote. The 49-year-old woman also added several hashtags, apparently trying to prove through the video that she is not ready to move to the next level of a relationship with him.

While the video seemed harmless, many claimed that Mike emitted "abusive vibes." Another called him "manipulator," while someone else commented, "The more I listen, the more disgusted I am. Denying and trying to tear it down sounds like the typical narcotics abuse tactics."