The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; Sierra Gates faces charges for allegedly beating a pregnant woman

The reality show star seems to allude to the case, which reportedly emerged from a 2017 incident, in a trailer for the new season of the VH1 program saying: & # 39; I could go to jail! & # 39;

Sierra Gates& # 39; Life off camera is as problematic as it is captured on camera. The cast member of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Star faces possible prison time for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman in 2017.

According to court documents obtained by Bossip, the reality star and beauty entrepreneur has been charged with two counts of aggression and one charge of aggression against a woman who is allegedly pregnant. The incident allegedly took place in the summer of 2017, but Sierra was not charged until last summer.

The details of the alleged victim are currently unknown and there is also no information if the baby was damaged in the alleged assault. If proven guilty, the 30-year-old star can face up to five years in state prison just for the battery charge.

Sierra is represented by the famous lawyer, Adamma McKimmon, who was hired by Kevin McCall in your custody offer against Eva Marcille before she abruptly withdrew from the case. He was ordered to appear in court in December 2019 for a final guilty plea hearing in the battery case, but the hearing was postponed since his lawyer argued that the state had not yet delivered the evidence to mount a defense. .

Sierra may have been referring to the case in the season 9 trailer of "LHH: Atlanta," which will premiere on March 16. In advance, she can be seen crying exclaiming: "I could go to jail!" According to reports, the program requested to film its final declaration hearing before it was canceled.

Sierra, who joined the cast of the reality series VH1 in season 6, separated from her husband Shooter in 2018 after she discovered that he has been having an affair with her assistant Moriah. The former couple has two children together.

Last month, the mother of two children spoke about the attack of their daughter Paris Gates by the father of another student at school. A video of the incident showed the 14-year-old girl being attacked by parents in a bathroom at North Atlanta High School.

Sierra said his daughter was injured due to the fight and asked how the father got involved. "I was heartbroken. I've been crying all day," she said. "Seeing that his safety is not safe at school scares me a lot."

The following report revealed that Sierra's daughter was a stalker at school and tried to get six girls to jump to her friend before the latter's mother rescued her and attacked Paris. A source said: "In fact, most of the children said that Paris is a troublemaker who thinks she is bad and rich, and has an unpleasant attitude! Now those are the facts, it is always a video that shows the girls trying to skip it. "