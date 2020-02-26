The Spartans keep alive the high hopes of the title with the victory over Iowa – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLe2716e2af5ceaf9afc0339e8c7bd5f9e11% %MINIFYHTMLe2716e2af5ceaf9afc0339e8c7bd5f9e12%

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Cassius Winston scored only one point in the first half and it seemed that his team's small shot to win another Big Ten title was fading.

The All-America shipowner recovered and scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half, helping the Michigan State No. 24 rally beat the 18th Iowa 78-70 on Tuesday night to keep his championship hopes alive. The conference.

%MINIFYHTMLe2716e2af5ceaf9afc0339e8c7bd5f9e13% %MINIFYHTMLe2716e2af5ceaf9afc0339e8c7bd5f9e14%

"Cassius had a miserable first half," Spartans coach Tom Izzo said. "He did what real champions are supposed to do and did an amazing job in the second half."

%MINIFYHTMLe2716e2af5ceaf9afc0339e8c7bd5f9e15% %MINIFYHTMLe2716e2af5ceaf9afc0339e8c7bd5f9e16%

The defending champions of the league, Spartans (19, 9, 11-6 Big Ten) took possession of second place in the conference, 1 1/2 games behind No. 9 Maryland, with their third victory in four games.

"We did a good job fighting and staying together," Winston said.

The Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7) started the night tied for second in the Big Ten and ended up falling to sixth place, possibly making an impact on their qualification for the conference tournament in two weeks.

Luka Garza of Iowa scored 20 on 8 of 21 shots against close attention.

"They were very physical with me, probably as physical as a team have been with me all this year," Garza said.

Ryan Kriener had 18 points before failing late, and Connor McCaffery added 11 points for the Hawkeyes.

"The state of Michigan is not duplicated, so they were going to live with other people scoring," said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. "Connor and Kriener stepped forward."

Aaron Henry of Michigan State scored 17 points, one less than his high season.

"He was our best versatile player," said Izzo.

Winston just scored in the first half, and Xavier Tillman didn't have a point before halftime after going to the bank early with two fouls.

With the two best scorers in the state of Michigan without producing, Iowa controlled the first half and climbed 33-27 after 20 minutes.

Winston recovered in the second half and his team did too. He made a triple in a play designed 30 seconds in half and prepared Tillman for a half-in-half lane basket.

"What I'm looking for (Winston) is to take over the games," said Izzo. "And in the second half, he took over the game and it was great to see it."

Henry put the Spartans ahead on the free throw line with 4:17 remaining. They maintained a late lead after losing one in the final minutes of their last home game against the Terrapins.

INJURY REPORT

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick, who averages 10.7 points, missed his third straight game with an ankle injury.

"I think CJ will be ready on Saturday," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

BLOCKING

The second blocked shot of Tillman's game with 1:11 to play against Garza gave Junior 147 for his career, beating the Michigan state record set by Matt Costello in 2016.

"What a great way to do it because Garza is very, very good," Izzo said, adding that he is pushing for Tillman to win the Big Ten defensive player of the year award.

QUIET NIGHT

Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp, ​​who averages almost 15 points to follow Garza alone, had only five points in 2 of 5 shots.

"He fought shooting and scoring, yes," McCaffery said. "To be fair to him, he took good open shots and was well defended."

IMPLICATIONS OF THE SURVEY

The Spartans have the opportunity to take a big leap in the poll if they can also beat the Terrapins in ninth place and first place on the road this week. The Hawkeyes will have the opportunity to maintain their position if they can recover with a victory over No. 16 Penn State.

BIG TABLE

Iowa: Garza can't do it only if the Hawkeyes are going to have a successful season and he got help at Michigan State with Kriener and McCaffery scoring in double digits.

Michigan State: Watts and Henry contributed offensively, an encouraging signal for a team that needs more than just Winston and Tillman to score.

"With Cash down and X (Tillman) out, I needed to be the type to make something happen," Watts said.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Iowa: Hosts No. 16 Penn State on Saturday.

Michigan State: Play in Maryland on Saturday night.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.