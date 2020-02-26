The sequel series & # 39; Silence of the Lambs & # 39; find its clarity in Rebecca's races

WENN / Nikki Nelson

Written and produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, the series will take place one year after the events in the film adaptation of Thomas Harris' bestseller.

"pretty Little Liars"Actress Rebecca Breeds has achieved the coveted role of Clarice Starling in the sequel to "The Silence of the Lambs."

Clarice, written and produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, will take place in 1993, one year after the events of the film adaptation of Thomas Harris' bestseller, in which Jodie Foster Starling portrayed.

Breeds will play the agent when he comes back to life as an expert in serial murders in the search for murderers and sexual predators, according to Deadline.

Foster won an Oscar for his role in "The Silence of the Lambs." The character has also been played on screen by Julianne Moore, who played Starling in "Hannibal" in 2001.