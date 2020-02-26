The repeal of the death penalty passes the Colorado General Assembly

The Colorado state legislature has taken the historic step of passing a bill to abolish the death penalty, as other 21 states have already done.

%MINIFYHTML2c32fe5736ee06f728eb185cdf25781e11% %MINIFYHTML2c32fe5736ee06f728eb185cdf25781e12%

After almost five hours of debate on Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted 38-27 in favor of the repeal, and three Democrats joined the 24 House Republicans to vote against the bill.

In total, lawmakers spent about 36 hours debating and testifying about the bill since late January, when the bill passed to the Senate.

Many lawmakers said it was one of the most difficult issues they had voted on. Some cried.

The bill now goes to the desk of Governor Jared Polis. Once he arrives, he has 10 days to act and has said he will sign it as law.

There are currently three men on the Colorado death row, and Polis' office said there are currently no pending requests to change their sentences.

"All requests for clemency are important decisions that the governor will judge on his individual merits," spokesman Conor Cahill said in a statement.