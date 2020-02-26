The relationship of Atlanta housewife, Cynthia Bailey and fiance Mike Hill in trouble!

The stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, already face some problems before their impending wedding, and are currently receiving advice to try to rectify their relationship before walking down the aisle.

Cynthia appeared on the FM100 radio show Michelle Lewis, where she spilled tea on her "pre-marriage counseling."

Pre-marriage counseling is not uncommon, but Cynthia says he is not opposed to throwing a low blow when they argue.

"That's real. If you're in a relationship, whether you marry or not, you know you're going to argue. You argue with your mother. The arguments are going to happen," he shared. "I'm just as good as my last serious relationship. We argue very differently. I'm not going to say that I always play fair," he explained.

"That said, Mike gets his way and has his problems, and we have to find out well, how do we communicate effectively and have a somewhat positive argument if necessary? And don't go to bed angry with each other."

Counseling is a smart move … maybe she can transmit the details of her therapist to Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly …