The PS5 leak could reveal the exact time Sony will announce its big PlayStation 5 event – BGR

Microsoft revealed almost everything there is to know about the Xbox X Series earlier this week, although crucial details such as SSD capacity, price and release date were left out of the surprise announcement. Since then, we've told you that Microsoft's new Xbox Series X announcement is pushing Sony, which hasn't revealed anything exciting about the PlayStation 5 since October when it announced some of the new features of the DualShock 5 controller. We're reaching the end of February, a month that should have brought us the PlayStation Meeting 2020 event, according to some reports. It was at a similar event seven years ago that Sony introduced the PS4. But then the coronavirus happened, and Sony withdrew from several major technological events like MWC, but also from two upcoming game programs. However, don't worry, PlayStation 5 fans, because the wait could end soon. A new potential leak may have revealed the exact day and time when Sony will announce its great PS5 press conference.

Given that Microsoft turned to a simple blog post to reveal more details of the Xbox X Series, Sony could use the same tactic for a limited PlayStation 5 ad. But unlike Microsoft, Sony has not shown the world the Real Xbox design, and that's the kind of revelation that would work very well during a press conference. However, judging by Sony's recent movements, the company does not seem interested in attending major trade shows, and you may not even want to organize your own large press conference. Earlier this week, Sony's mobile division organized an online-only announcement of the flagship phone Xperia 1 II, which would have been presented during a Sony media event on the first day of the now canceled Mobile World Congress.

The most recent rumor of PS5 originates from Reddit (via Reverse), where a user posted the following image:

The publication says that Sony will announce the date, time and location of its PS5 press conference on Thursday, February 27. We are seeing a supposed PS5 note that Google search robots indexed from Pastebin. That post has since been deleted, as has the image of the Reddit thread. As I said before, we have no way of verifying this rumor, given its origin, and this is precisely the kind of online hoax that can be used to generate false news. Why would someone associated with Sony publish such sensitive information in Pastebin in the first place? And if insider created the publication, was it caught or forced to delete it?

That doesn't change the fact that Sony is under pressure to make some kind of PS5 hardware ad in the near future, so it can keep up with Microsoft's new Xbox. As a reminder, Sony sent invitations to the PS4 launch event on January 31, 2013 and organized the event itself 20 days later.

Image source: Djordje Novakov / Shutterstock