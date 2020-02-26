The president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, has publicly suggested for the first time that he could run for a third term if the constitution is modified, a measure that is likely to cause further disturbance.

The Guineans vote on Sunday in parliamentary elections and a referendum on constitutional reforms that could allow the 81-year-old man to rise again, and the possibility of remaining longer in office has already resulted in months of protests sometimes violent.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML229283e06c0458a8854de5a15463611c11% %MINIFYHTML229283e06c0458a8854de5a15463611c12%

Opponents see the process as a plot to allow Count, who is nearing the end of the two terms assigned under the current constitution, to remain in power for up to another decade. For count who became the first democratically elected leader in Guinea in 2010, The changes will create a "modern constitution."

In an interview with the newspaper Le Figaro that was published on Wednesday, Conde said the 2010 constitution was bad and needed to be modernized.

"The Guinean people will ask this question: is it the first time a president changes the constitution to make a third or fourth term? Why would it be impossible in Guinea to carry out three terms?" I ask.

In some other African countries, leaders have used a constitution change as an excuse to restore their mandate limits.

"Only Guinea is criticized. Some countries can change the constitution four or five times without being criticized," said Count, using Chadian President Idriss Deby as an example.

Western and Chinese companies also monitor how events unfold.

The West African nation is rich in natural resources, including the world's largest bauxite reserves, as well as iron, gold, diamonds and oil.

But investments have stagnated due to political instability and lack of infrastructure and most of its 13 million people live in poverty. According to the World Bank, per capita income in 2018 was only $ 830. Growth was around 10 percent in 2016-2017, falling to 5.8 percent in 2018.

Conde's first electoral victory in 2010 raised hopes for democratic progress in the former French colony after two years of military rule and almost a quarter of a century under authoritarian president Lansana Conte, who died in 2008.

But Conde's critics accused him of taking strong measures against dissent and violently repressing the protests, charges he has denied. He asked his government last year to write a new constitution that would allow him to run for office again.

Count has been "very disappointing," said opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, former prime minister. He has created "a banana republic, a dictatorship in everything but the name," Diallo said.

An alliance of parties, unions and grassroots groups opposed to the referendum issued an equally brutal trial. "He took for Mandela but decided to become Bokassa," he said, referring to Jean-Bedel Bokassa, the former president of the Central African Republic who declared himself emperor.

The group of French-speaking countries based in Paris, the International Organization of La Francophonie, which was to oversee Sunday's vote, has suspended its support for the vote.

He questioned the credibility of the vote due to 2.49 million "problematic,quot; entries in the electoral register.

He also asked the Guinean authorities "to act quickly to prevent further loss of human life and stop any risk of escalation towards violence."

Count said he was surprised by the reaction of the organization and accused the opposition of calling for violence and hiring young people to throw stones.

"We will do our best to remain calm and ensure that the population can vote," said Conde.