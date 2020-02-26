The parents of a 6-year-old girl who drowned in summer camp work to change licensing laws – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Last June, Roxie Forbes, 6, drowned in a pool at a day camp in Altadena while a lifeguard was on duty.

"Roxie meant everything to us," said Doug Forbes, his father. "It was our morning, our noon, our night."

"I was amazed at Roxie's compassion, empathy and courage," said Elena Matyas, Roxie's mother.

Forbes and Matyas said they were taking advantage of the courage of their only child to overcome the pain of his death and make sure that what happened to her does not happen to other children. The couple said Roxie's death was not a tragic accident, but that it was an avoidable drowning.

Following his death, Roxie's parents said there was no responsibility for Summerkids camp.

"No explanation was offered, it was quite the opposite," Matyas said.

And an investigation conducted by state officials later discovered that the camp was operating without a license.

"We realized very, very fast and, by doing our own due diligence, that this was not a license issue for L.A. County," said Forbes. "This was a state problem in which day camps are not licensed."

Since then, Forbes and Matyas have been working with local and state authorities to push for legislation that protects young campers.

Earlier this month, state senator Anthony J. Portantino introduced the Roxie Rules Act, which aims to provide greater supervision of summer camps in California by aligning them with other regulated services, such as daycare centers.

And recently, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a court order against Summerkids Camp to prevent the company from continuing to operate without a license.

"Our goal is not to close the camps, our goal is to keep children safe, and our attorney general took it very seriously," Matyas said. "It's not about us, it's about Roxie. It's about honoring her."

In response to the court order, Summerkids Camp issued the following statement:

“We have received the complaint and we are reviewing it closely. We have been working with the authorities to resolve this issue since we were first struck. ”

Forbes and Matyas have also filed a lawsuit against the camp that they say is about responsibility.