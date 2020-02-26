The officer uses a tourniquet to help save the girl on the road: "It's what I swear to do,quot; – Up News Info

– An 11-year-old girl who was shot in a shooting may have a police officer and her use of a tourniquet to thank her for being alive.

The victim was asleep in her room on Sunday night when someone shot at her house in Kansas City.

When the officers responded, they could hear someone scream. They found an 11-year-old girl lying in her blood-covered bed, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

“The floor was covered, the bed was covered. He lost a lot of blood, ”KCPD officer Jeremy Chick told KCTV, a Up News Info affiliate.

Chick pulled a tourniquet from his vest. It was made for an adult, so "he had to put it too high on his arm to stop the artery."

She stuck her nails in his arm when he asked her about things like her favorite song.

“Most people have never had a tourniquet. If you train with them, you know they hurt. They are painful. Then I said, "Hey, this is going to hurt, but it's to help," Chick said.

Chick says that Sandy Hook's shooting is what prompted him to train and start carrying turnstiles. All force officers have been wearing one since 2017. It was the fourth time I used a tourniquet to save a life.

"It's what I've sworn to do. It's what this city deserves," Chick said.

Another officer helped treat the girl's stomach wound, which was less severe, according to police.

Hospital staff says the girl will survive but her arm was seriously injured.

Police do not know who shot and urged anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.