The NFL Players Association sends a new collective bargaining agreement to vote | NFL news





The NFL Players Association will send the new proposed CBA to a vote.

The NFL labor negotiations have approached a resolution after the Players Association announced that it is sending the proposed collective bargaining agreement to its entire membership for a vote.

%MINIFYHTMLbbf6c020e5dab2efa6966eda5b6f74b811% %MINIFYHTMLbbf6c020e5dab2efa6966eda5b6f74b812%

The NFLPA issued the update through a press release of a sentence at 1:43 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning.

On Friday, the NFLPA executive committee voted 6-5 against recommending the new agreement, after which representatives of 32 players postponed any action while seeking a meeting with the league, which occurred Tuesday in Indianapolis.

More than 50 percent of the NFLPA members must vote in favor of the CBA for approval.

The current CBA entered into force in 2011 and expires after the 2020 season. If players ratify it, the new CBA could be instituted in time for the new year of the league, which begins on March 18.

According to multiple media reports, the owners' proposal expands the postseason field from six teams per conference to seven teams per conference, which could happen as soon as the 2020 season.

In a change that would happen not before 2021, the regular season would increase from 16 games to 17 games, with the preseason in four games to three games.

Other reported points of note include increased revenue sharing for players, higher minimum expenses for clubs, adjustments to the league's drug policy with regard to marijuana, an altered schedule of discipline in the field and greater benefits for Former players