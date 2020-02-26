The new LG V60 ThinQ 5G has two screens and can record 8K videos

%MINIFYHTML1f4588e1a41e6febc508e5be6e3ba9b811% %MINIFYHTML1f4588e1a41e6febc508e5be6e3ba9b812%

As Microsoft Surface Duo slowly approaches for launch later this year, LG is moving forward with its third dual screen smartphone. The trick to LG's approach, if you're unfamiliar, is that the second screen is part of a case that can be separated from the main phone whenever you don't want the weight or volume added.

My colleague Sam Byford was impressed by the multi-tasking powers of LG's G8x ThinQ dual-screen, and now the company has returned with its latest evolution in the idea. The V60 ThinQ 5G, I will no longer mention "ThinQ,quot; beyond this point, thanks, update the internal parts with the latest Qualcomm processor, 5G data, an improved camera capable of 8K video and more. And yes, it still includes the high-fidelity headphone jack that has become a hallmark of LG phones.

But for a mobile division that still has difficulties, the V60 feels a bit iterative, especially in the design department. It has an OLED FHD + panel (2460 x 1080) of 6.8 inches. High sophisticated update rates cannot be found here, only 60Hz old. The screen has a small notch, but is surrounded by rather large bezels. And in the back, the camera hit has returned after LG managed to keep everything flush in the flagships of last year. There is still a dedicated hotkey from Google Assistant on the V60 as well. Everything still looks and feels very much like a V-series phone, and I quite like the "classy blue,quot; and "classy white,quot; finishes. A bolder third option would have been good. LG has given the V60 beveled aluminum edges a matte finish, and the division actually comes directly through the USB-C port, which looks a bit peculiar but feels good in the hand.

Inside the phone is where the notable updates are. The V60 works with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and supports 5G connectivity. In most operators, it is optimized for Sub-6 5G networks, but there will be a (more expensive) model designed for ultra-fast millimeter wave data rates. It gets 128 GB of integrated storage with optional microSD expansion and 8 GB of RAM. There is also Wi-Fi 6 on board, and LG says the V60's 5,000 mAh battery allows it to last 30 percent longer than the G8x. That is particularly important when you remember that this phone has to drive a secondary display; The Dual Screen case lacks its own battery.

As before, that second screen is a perfect combination for primary school. It is the same size and resolution. And yes, it still mimics the notch since LG is using the same part of the panel to save costs. You can place your hinge as you wish, turning the V60 into a mini laptop. Previously, only LG's own applications could use both screens at the same time. But with the V60, LG has made Google applications (Google Photos, Google Maps, YouTube, etc.) work in the "wide view,quot; mode that encompasses both screens at the same time. When the phone is held vertically, this feels a bit silly since the applications literally extend across two screens with a large split in the middle. But switching to horizontal allows you to use a screen as a full-screen keyboard, which could help you block emails in Gmail a little faster and with less typographical errors.

However, in general, the dual-screen configuration of the V60 remains the most suitable for multitasking with different applications in each. This remains the last command center for Uber / Lyft drivers. You can watch videos on one screen while sending messages or scrolling Instagram on the other. And when you play, you can use the additional screen as a gamepad and customize where all the buttons go. However, LG has not managed to solve all its peculiarities of the dual screen. The second screen still has its own launcher and home screen, which can be annoying to administer in addition to those of the normal phone. The double screen housing still has a small external screen that will show you the time and notifications.

But the star of any LG phone, no matter how many screens, is usually the camera. The company's phones have built a reputation as powerful content creation tools, offering more manual controls than Android competitors, especially when recording videos. The V60 has dual rear cameras; That third lens on the back is a flight time depth sensor.

LG has given the phone a larger 1 / 1.7-inch sensor for the 64-megapixel f / 1.8 main camera, which is on par (in size, at least) with recent and recent Huawei phones from Sony, and not far from the Galaxy S20. In low light, the camera uses pixel grouping to produce 16MP images to help fight noise. There is still an ultra-wide 13 megapixel camera that provides a field of view of 117 degrees. LG is not doing any wild tricks with zooming in the same way as Huawei and Samsung; The V60 still reaches a maximum of 10x.

The V60 has the best video images of any LG phone to date, as it can capture 8K resolution recordings. The phone includes four microphones (at the top, bottom, left and back), which allows you to produce 3D audio along with your video clips. There is a new feature called "voice bokeh,quot; that can adjust the audio as it is recorded to emphasize the voices, and the fun ASMR mode of the G8x returns again. And in manual video mode, you can configure the V60 to record in HDR10 + for more vibrant colors.

LG has not given up providing its customers with top-notch audio. The 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC for wired headphones is still present, and the V60 has balanced stereo speakers, which is something that other flagships have lost as the bezels shave. To complete the list of specifications, there is a fingerprint sensor on the screen, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 (with wireless charging), and the phone ships with Android 10.

The V60 ThinQ 5G has flagship specifications in an uninspired design, but until Microsoft Surface Duo arrives this fall, there aren't many phones that can give it this dual screen trick. The folding ones seem much more futuristic, but they are also more fragile, and you can separate this second screen whenever you want and adhere to the traditional slab. Will there be more emotion around the Microsoft device? Certainly. And I'm not sure that the V60 really does something to move the needle for LG. Fans of the company will still be very interested in this phone, but other consumers may not get carried away. LG has said it expects to make its mobile business profitable by 2021 through the "surprise factor." Is that supposed to be? Or is it still to come from an eventual G9?

Pricing and availability for the V60 will be announced soon by wireless operators.

Photograph by Chris Welch / The Verge