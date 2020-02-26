The mouse is unmasked to be a legendary superstar

%MINIFYHTMLacdb98c08192ccbe473e1934ecee529611% %MINIFYHTMLacdb98c08192ccbe473e1934ecee529612%

The new episode of the successful FOX singing competition series features Group B performances that are composed of Mouse, Banana, Frog, Taco and Kitty.

"The masked singer"He returned with a new episode on Wednesday, February 26. The episode featured performances by Group B that was composed of Mouse, Banana, Frog, Taco and Kitten.

Starting the night was the banana, which sang Billy Ray Cyrus classic "Achy Breaky Heart". He gave the panelists, Ken jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger Y Jenny McCarthy, clues by saying that his favorite subject in school was art. That led panelists to think that the banana could be Larry the cable boy, Ed Helms or Billy Bob Thornton.

The next artist was the Mouse. She, who said that & # 39; the stage is like my second home & # 39 ;, performed "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" by Natalie Cole. The guesses included Tina Turner Y Ellis Ross with Robin convinced that the Mouse was Dionne Warwick due to the gold tracks in the track packages.

The Frog then took the stage to make a rather strange arrangement of 50 cents"In Da Club". His track pack included more The prince references, a basketball and toy soldiers. The panel guessed that Frog could be Alfonso Ribeiro, Kevin Hart or Omarion. Later, the Taco offered a performance of "Bossa Nova Baby" for Elvis presley. Taco conjectures included Harry Connick Jr., Seth MacFarlane, Ted danson or Alec Baldwin.

The Kitty, meanwhile, surprised everyone with a performance by Brett Young"Mercy". His voice, which was strong but tender at the same time, successfully captivated people's hearts. As for the conjectures, the panelists threw names like Millie Bobby Brown, Amanda Seyfried or Sarah Hyland.

It was later revealed that the Mouse received the lowest vote and had to be unmasked. For the final assumption, Robin, Nicole and Jenny agreed that she could be Dionne, while Ken assumed Tina Turner. Then it was revealed that the Mouse was in fact Dionne Warwick!