For a family so fundamentally reluctant to divorce, royalty surely divorces a lot.

Queen Elizabeth II I could have used a public relations break after an already disconcerting start and full of events for the new year. But just when the dust apparently began to settle around the smoking crater that remained when Prince Harry Y Meghan markleblew it As for his position within the royal family, the news came that another implosion was happening nine points further down the line of succession.

Some months after separating in private, Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and the queen's eldest grandson, confirmed that he and his wife Phillips Fall They are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

"After informing SM the Queen and the members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn agreed to separate. They concluded that this was the best course of action for their two children and the ongoing friendship," said a family spokesman. earlier this month. "The decision to divorce and share custody arose after many months of discussions and, although sad, it is friendly. The first priority of the couples will continue to be the well-being and continuing education of their wonderful daughters. bed sheet Y Island".

Both sides of the family "were naturally sad about the announcement, but they fully supported Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to be parents of their parents. Both Peter and Autumn have stayed in Gloucestershire to raise their two children where they settled during several years. Peter and Autumn have asked for privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes. "