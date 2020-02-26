The meaning of the last divorces shaking the royal family

Andrew Milligan / PA Images through Getty Images
For a family so fundamentally reluctant to divorce, royalty surely divorces a lot.
Queen Elizabeth II I could have used a public relations break after an already disconcerting start and full of events for the new year. But just when the dust apparently began to settle around the smoking crater that remained when Prince Harry Y Meghan markleblew it As for his position within the royal family, the news came that another implosion was happening nine points further down the line of succession.
Some months after separating in private, Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and the queen's eldest grandson, confirmed that he and his wife Phillips Fall They are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.
"After informing SM the Queen and the members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn agreed to separate. They concluded that this was the best course of action for their two children and the ongoing friendship," said a family spokesman. earlier this month. "The decision to divorce and share custody arose after many months of discussions and, although sad, it is friendly. The first priority of the couples will continue to be the well-being and continuing education of their wonderful daughters. bed sheet Y Island".
Both sides of the family "were naturally sad about the announcement, but they fully supported Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to be parents of their parents. Both Peter and Autumn have stayed in Gloucestershire to raise their two children where they settled during several years. Peter and Autumn have asked for privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes. "
Considering the "many months of discussions,quot;, the queen was not surprised by is announcement, but Phillips' statement came shortly after Sun ran with the news that his marriage was over, so the report seemed to accelerate his public comment.
Anyway, it is a sad result for any family, as Peter well knows. His parents, Anne and Capt. Mark PhillipsHe separated in 1989 when Peter was 11 years old and, despite an initial statement that they had no plans to divorce, he divorced in 1992. Anne is still married to Timothy Laurence, the second husband with whom he had an initial advantage while still married to the first. Mark and his second wife, Sandy Pflueger, with whom he has another daughter, Stephanie Phillips, announced their intention to divorce in 2012.
Peter and his younger sister Zara TindallThey were not given real titles, Princess Anne thought that the lack of monarchical luggage would allow them a more normal childhood, and adulthood, for that matter. "His general advice on life has been invaluable," Peter said of his mother in a 2010 BBC special celebrating Anne's 60th birthday. "Whenever we got a little above our station, she would be the first to bring us back to earth."
He went to Gordonstoun school in Scotland.Prince Philipnow it is co-ed alma mater that insisted Prince carlos assist when he was just children and farther from home than Charles would have liked, and he had a great time, playing rugby and serving as head of children. He spent his sabbatical in Australia, then attended Exeter University.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Armed with a degree in sports science, Peter went to work for Jaguar as corporate hospitality manager, then was an account manager for Williams Grand Prix Engineering, whose Formula One team is ROKiT Williams Racing. Since 2018 he has been president and CEO of City Racing, which organizes horse races in city centers around the world.
He met Autumn Kelly in 2003 at the Canadian Grand Prix, held in his native Montreal. Autumn, who has two brothers, older brother Kevin and a twin brother, Chris, and divorced parents, graduated from McGill University and worked as an administrative consultant when he met Mark, whom, because no real title preceded him ( and apparently he didn't). he didn't air), he had no idea that he was a member of the royal family for weeks until he saw him on a television special about Prince William, in honor of the 21st birthday of the future king.
Depending on the destination, Autumn, who had just left the university had refused a job with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, was already planning to move to England to work for a computer company, and once he moved out of his relationship with Peter he got more. serious. They finally moved together, dividing time between a flat in London and a cabin in Gatcombe Park, Anne's estate in Gloucester.
The couple's engagement was announced in July 2007, and Autumn began to be included in more important events, such as the celebration of the 80th birthday of the queen and the dinner of the 60th anniversary of the monarch and Prince Philip in November. Her fiancé's grandmother also invited Autumn to join her on an extensive tour of the Scottish Islands, which are very close and dear to her heart.
Autumn was raised as a Catholic and resigned from joining the Church of England, a necessity if Peter was to retain a place in the line of succession (currently 15), but she kept her Canadian passport (and has retained her Canadian citizenship for this day).
She and Peter got married on May 17, 2008, in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the place where Harry and Meghan would get married 10 years later. Kate MiddletonThe solo presence while William attended a friend's wedding in Africa also meant that the two, dating and dating for several years, were really serious (although it didn't work for Harry and his date, Chelsy Davy)
Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images
By welcoming Savannah in 2010 and Isla in 2012, Peter and Autumn have led a relatively private life while being included in all major family events and traditions, such as weddings, Christmas with the queen at Sandringham, Trooping the Color and the annual Royal Ascot. . His great hallucinating moment to date occurred early, when they sold their wedding photos to Hi! for a report of £ 500,000, without assuring the queen's approval.
"It's not great," a real high-ranking source described the situation to The Telegraph at the time. But life went on.
"They are just one family, they are happy, they have excellent relationships with each other, they are very close," Autumn told CBC in 2016, adding that the queen "knows more about Canada than I will ever know."
She and Peter smiled at Royal Ascot in June, although their last public appearance together seems to have been in September at the Braemar Gathering, a centennial annual event frequented by the queen, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
REX / Shutterstock
Appearances aside, apparently their domestic happiness was crumbling behind the scenes, and they weren't the only ones.
Another marriage was breaking while all eyes in Britain and beyond were set on Harry and Meghan's decision to resign as full-time royalty as well as in Prince andrewthe increasingly sordid ties with the late businessman Jeffrey Epstein, with whom the Duke of York still had friendship after Epstein became a convicted sex offender, and his reluctance to cooperate with the authorities in his ongoing investigation.
A week after Peter and Autumn Phillips confirmed their separation, the queen's nephew, David Armstrong-Jones—the only son of the late sister of the monarch, Margarita princessannounced that he and his wife of more than 26 years, Serena Stanhope, they were also getting divorced. They have two children together, son Charles, Viscount Linley20 year old and her daughter Lady margarita, 18 (who was a bridesmaid at William and Kate's wedding when she was 8 years old).
In the actual speech, David was Viscount Linley (he has been David Linley in his professional life) and became Lord Snowden, or second Earl of Snowden, when his father died in 2017; his dad, photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, he became Lord Snowden when he married Margaret in 1960. They separated in 1976 and divorced in 1978.
As a child, David, founder of a high-end furniture and design business that went from fifth to 21st in line to the throne during his 58 years, spent a lot of time with his aunt, the queen, when his mother was Busy traveling.
And although he has never been a member of working royalty, David remains "very, very close to the Queen and Prince Charles. He goes to Sandringham at Christmas and appears in Balmoral in the summer," said a friend of his recently. Daily mail.
Richard Young / Shutterstock
He and Serena have also led their lives somewhat privately, although David's late mother, who challenged her nose to real property over and over again, remains the subject of an endless fascination. And the press is always happy to jump into a scandal, like when David and his sister, Lady Sarah ChattoHe sold some of Princess Margarita's possessions, including his tiara Politmore (which he used at his wedding when he married his father) at auction, earning approximately £ 10 million, according to reports, to pay his inheritance tax heritage.
Coincidentally, David and Serena were described at Daily mail as "The Glumleys,quot; when they were photographed without looking particularly cheerful at the wedding of Peter and Autumn Phillips in 2008.
"Serena is not a charity lunch girl, she is happier doing the school career," a family friend told the newspaper. "But David is so far away in Russia and the United States making money (with his custom furniture business) that she will make another life if she is not careful." Between 2010 and 2014, the shy Serena owned a home goods boutique, Serena Linley Provence, in Knightsbridge.
At least as of 2017, they were still living life together, on vacation at Chateau d & # 39; Autet, their country house in Provence, with Charles and Margarita.
"He is the most hardworking real, although not for the royal family," David's friend told Mail. "He is endlessly abroad through his role as Christie. He is his executive rain executive (as the honorary president of the auction house for Europe, the Middle East, Russia and India). But all trips stressed the marriage."
"Serena spends most of her time in Gloucestershire. She lives in Kensington. It has been a slow separation. I think the impulse for separation is with her, but she is very sad about it. It will be difficult for David. Everyone is surprised Even if things were not perfect between them, they are both very family oriented. Their main focus now will be to ensure that their two children and they remain a family unit, even if they no longer live together as a couple. "
Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images
"The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have agreed amicably that their marriage has come to an end and that they will divorce," said his family's statement last week. "They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."
However, the most infamous division in modern real history remains that of Prince Harry's parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, which separated in 1992 (culminating the infamous "annus horribilis,quot; of the queen with the end of the three marriages of her four children) and divorced in 1996, just a year before Diana died in a car accident.
David and Serena's wedding in October 1993 at the Chapel of Santa Margarita in Westminster, a much more sophisticated affair than Princess Anne's second wedding attended by 30 people last December, was a brilliant moment at the time, After so much agitation.
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images
In addition to wanting to protect his wife and son Archie Due to the emotional and physical dangers of media scrutiny when it gets too close for your comfort, Prince Harry surely knows how many marriages in his family have ended in divorce in the past 30 years. Meghan's parents also divorced as a child, and Meghan divorced her first husband in 2013.
So, with two more divisions, apparently the divorce rate in the royal family since the queen got married in 1947 is now exponentially higher than the national average among all people in the UK, making headlines, Harry and Meghan can be more certain than ever that they have made the right decision.
But they have also declared their intention to become financially independent and, although they have agreed to stop using the term "real,quot; in future businesses and charities once they are completely separated on March 31, their celebrity's reason is unbreakable, and Every attempt to obtain a personal financial gain will be made with the greatest scrutiny, even if they go by simple Harry and Meghan.
Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images
Peter Phillips, who has never been a royal member of royalty, and Princess Diana's niece Kitty spencer Appearing in Chinese milk ads recently proved that point.
"It just feels tacky, and it feels like a conflict of interest, and it feels like they are charging their real connections." Vanity fair Real editor Katie Nicholl He told the magazine. "Whether they are SAR or not, they are related to the queen. They are members of the royal family and are using it for their own commercial benefit."
Like Harry's cousins, Meghan has experience working in the private sector, and although one door is closing for the couple, another is opening for opportunities that real observers saw coming years ago, although not necessarily for Harry.
"Royals do not marry other royals and do not marry the upper classes," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam told BBC News when Peter and Autumn got married and subsequently sold their wedding photos. "They are marrying the middle class and marrying for love. Which, of course, is how it should be and has this kind of revitalizing effect (new ideas, new trends) and it means that real houses will not be so alone. They won't be so fossilized. "
It's just that in the case of Harry and Meghan, being a little can only work better in the long run.
%MINIFYHTMLd580ef088d513ced016ca7a3f5f2b90617%