The masked singer unmasks the mouse

Another legend has been unmasked in The masked singer.

We have already got Chaka khan this season (she was Miss Monster), and now we have Dionne Warwick, was unmasked tonight as the Mouse. It was quite obvious from the moment he opened his mouth for the first time that it was Dionne Warwick, but that's what you get for being a famous diva that won five Grammys with a recognizable voice.

Without her mask, Warwick explained that about 20 years ago, she was named honorary coach for the Raiders, so her tracks included Raiders t-shirts.

"It has been an absolute pleasure," he said. "I had the best time. It was a ball."

The panelists, as they are every time an unexpected absolute legend takes off the mask in this program, were stunned, even if they knew it was her all the time.