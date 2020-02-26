The masked singer unmasks the mouse

Another legend has been unmasked in The masked singer.
We have already got Chaka khan this season (she was Miss Monster), and now we have Dionne Warwick, was unmasked tonight as the Mouse. It was quite obvious from the moment he opened his mouth for the first time that it was Dionne Warwick, but that's what you get for being a famous diva that won five Grammys with a recognizable voice.
Without her mask, Warwick explained that about 20 years ago, she was named honorary coach for the Raiders, so her tracks included Raiders t-shirts.
"It has been an absolute pleasure," he said. "I had the best time. It was a ball."
The panelists, as they are every time an unexpected absolute legend takes off the mask in this program, were stunned, even if they knew it was her all the time.
Warwick was the second singer eliminated from his group.
Last week, Tony Hawk He was revealed as the Elephant, and they still remain in the Taco, Kitty, Banana and Frog group. Next week, a final singer of Group B will be unmasked, and the other three will continue in the Super Nine, with White Tiger, Turtle and Kangaroo.
Then, we will meet Group C and see three of those six singers eliminated before the Super Nine finally team up to fight.
You can see all the revelations and guesses so far below!
The robot: Lil Wayne
The first revelation of the season was the biggest star to date: Lil Wayne!
The Robot had many scientific references, including a periodic table, since it had so many platinum records, but the clues were irrelevant. It's hard to confuse that voice.
The flame: Drew Carey
The Llama seems to be a radio comedian (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. He is a fan of the movie Ghost?
The panel decided that it could not be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. Internet immediately went to Kelsey Grammar, due to Seattle of everything, Danny Bonaduce and Drew Carey. Although David Spade played a man who became a flame in The new groove of the emperor…
Miss Monster: Chaka Khan
Miss Monster is very much in love with Monster / T-Pain, and seems to have struggled to have to look and act in a certain way in public. In the second week, his clues made reference to royalty. In week three, he revealed that he had acted with Robin Thicke.
She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, although some on the Internet also listen to Tina Turner. She is not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong supposed. Sorry Ken.
The elephant: Tony Hawk
He is someone with a passion that went from polling park benches to leading the charge of a massive movement, parading through the White House. The tracks included two blue birds and 10-cent ice cream and some vogue, and he is just an acceptable singer.
The panel's conjectures included Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker and Tommy Lee, as well as Beto O & # 39; Rourke, but nobody got exactly there.
The Mouse: Dionne Warwick
She is small and cute and could have something to do with football. Clues include the Warriors, 1979, and gold. She is a good singer with a voice that sounds older.
Conjectures included Darlene Love, Dionne Warwick, Maya Rudolph.
The Frog
The frog can clearly move and hit. His tracks included a "breaking news,quot;, remains, $ 106 and a poster of the 1996 Olympic Games.
Our first guess is Bow Wow, who organized 106 and park And obviously you can rap. Jenny guessed the Olympic athletes Michael Johnson, and Nicole was sure she was someone she knew, although she couldn't understand who, then she decided on Ray J. Robin guessed Omarion, and another new guess is Alfonso Rib (bit) eiro .
The taco
The Taco says it has been a comforting part of our lives for decades. The tracks include VHS tapes, an anchor, a Rubix cube and a cart. His second set of tracks included a lot of dancing. He is a pretty good singer with an old school voice.
Nicole guessed Regis Philbin, who is currently 88 years old and retired. Ken guessed Martin Short, and Bob Saget was also guessed. And now, all we can hear is Tom Bergeron.
Kitty
Kitty is tired of being seen as she was before, instead of being who she is now. She wants to clean the board. The tracks include a telescope with a magician, rose petals and a stage. She likes to sew "a modern dress for a family member's dance,quot;, and the transformations make her ring a bell. She is also a pretty good singer, and says that this is a side that nobody has seen before.
The panel's conjectures originally included Julianne Hough, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, then switched to Ariel Winter or Sarah Hyland and Amanda Seyfried.
The banana
Banana is a little supporter, says it is hard on the outside but a milkshake on the inside. The clues include a blue collar, a puffer fish, rodeo, lots of fruits and vegetables. They offered him a change of brand at a time, and the numbers 2, 13, 6, 8, 9 and 15. appeared. He has an unexpectedly good voice.
Conjectures include Bill Engvall, Larry the Cable Guy, Ed Helms and Darius Rucker.
Super 9: the white tiger
It's official: the White Tiger can't sing, and can only rap. He is clearly huge and probably an athlete, and is a "clam,quot; champion, which makes you think of New England. He loves a celebration dance.
Jamie Foxx supposed Rob Gronkowski and the panelists continued that assumption in the second week. Gronk is from the state of New York, is a football champion and "Ice Ice Baby,quot; looks exactly like a song he would sing.
Super 9: the turtle
He definitely has some singing skills, and he took things "step by step,quot; while others crashed and burned. He also cooks hamburgers and likes to surf. Or he won the Teen Choice Award. He says that he and Nicole Scherzinger spent a morning together.
It seems that Jesse McCartney, Jesse McCartney has several Teen Choice Awards, was in the Dream Street boy band and spent a morning with Nicole (and the Pussycat Dolls) in The Today Show in 2008. It has to be Jesse McCartney.
Super 9: the kangaroo
The kangaroo is hard! She lost someone close to her, "by her own admission,quot; she found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and now she wants to recover. She refers to her thugs and being a survivor, and her little brother is very proud of her.
Many people went immediately to Jordyn Woods, who lost his father recently and then found himself in an unfortunate focus, but that voice does NOT sound like Jordyn. Nor does it sound like Tatyana Ali, one of the panel's guesses. She has perplexed us.
The T-Rex
The rhinoceros
Bear
The Cisne
The astronaut
Night Angel
