The manufacturer of facial masks in North Texas says the company cannot meet the demand for coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Their website says they are the "largest manufacturer of domestic surgical masks in the United States,quot; and now the North Texas company faces an enigma.

With the spread of the coronavirus, Prestige Ameritech is being flooded with orders from around the world. Executive Vice President Mike Bowen said: "It's a madhouse. We're going as fast as we can."

The company manufactures facial masks, masks for surgeons, which prevent the spread of viruses and diseases. respirators, glasses and other products. Its North Richland Hills facility is producing about 600,000 masks a day, but Bowen says the demand is about 1,000 times higher than it is in normal conditions.

China is a major global manufacturer of protective equipment such as masks and gloves, but with the outbreak of coronavirus, the country has reduced exports and increased production for national distribution.

While its approximately 100 employees in North Texas work to meet all the requests they can, Bowen says he answers about 100 calls a day, from foreign governments to airports, trying to find masks and respirators.

The company also heard from hospitals and other health care organizations, groups of concerned citizens, worried mothers, even the company's own competitors, all asking for products that cannot be stored on the shelves.

As a general rule, Prestige Ameritech does not ship its products internationally, but Bowen said its reach has transcended borders in the past 30 days, with the company selling 1 to 2 million masks to buyers who then sent them to China and Hong Kong. .

Bowen has said he could only manufacture about one million masks a day if he runs his machines 24/7, but that he would have very little impact on global demand.

Learning from the company's reaction to the 2009 swine flu pandemic, Bowen says he is not hiring additional staff or increasing production times because if the outbreak disappears, his business would be forced to reduce its size.

"Everyone said they would stay with us. The day after the pandemic (swine flu) they forgot who we were. We almost closed the business," Bowen said during a recent podcast.

Currently, the coronavirus has made more than 80,000 sick, mostly in mainland China, and killed more than 2,700. Here in the US UU. There have been 14 cases diagnosed, none of which were in Texas, but officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say they anticipate an escalation of the outbreak.