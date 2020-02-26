The man steals the family dollar and then kidnaps a woman who flaunts cops – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in jail, accused of evading arrest, kidnapping and robbery after an active day of crime in Dallas on Tuesday.

Police say the Donnell Collins crime wave began on a Family Dollar on S. Polk Street in Oak Cliff. A worker told police that he used a canvas bag to steal from the store. Collins allegedly hit another worker who demanded that he return the stolen property. And even though another worker used a paralyzing gun and tried to lock the 38-year-old woman in the store, he fled with the stolen items.

Later in the day, at approximately 4 p.m., a Dallas patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop in a 2019 silver Honda Civic in the 3600 block of W. Illinois Avenue for speeding in a school zone. When the officer stopped the car, he saw an adult woman asking for help from the back seat.

The car drove away from the officer and he started chasing him. After a short time, the silver Honda Civic crashed into a house.

The driver, later identified as Ashley Ellison and Collins, 23, fled but was arrested after a short chase.

Ellison was also accused of evading the arrest and abduction of the woman. Police say Ellison and the kidnap victim are known.

It was during the course of the kidnap investigation that the officers learned that Collins had just stolen the Family Dollar on Polk Street shortly before the police persecution.