The legislative auditor finds serious problems with state correction facilities – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota: In 2018, two violent events in the prison caused the death of the guards Joseph Gomm and Joseph Parise.

That led the state legislative auditor to conduct a comprehensive safety assessment at the 11 state correctional facilities.

%MINIFYHTMLed71bf304b1b1d70fcb2f83b7cb1f54511% %MINIFYHTMLed71bf304b1b1d70fcb2f83b7cb1f54512%

"We found a number of conditions that frankly reduce security in state prisons," said deputy legislative auditor Judy Randall.

The report found that the Department of Corrections does a bad job of collecting and tracking security issues and concerns.

"When you start investigating the information, the data you find with that information about violent incidents is poor and difficult to work," said report manager David Kirschner.

Kirchner presented the results at a joint hearing of the Public Security and Criminal Justice Reform Committee.

The investigation also criticizes the culture of the prison that harbors harassment among staff and does little to prevent sexual harassment of guards by prison residents.

In addition, he discovered a severe shortage of personnel that demanded from the guards forced overtime, non-professional relations between staff, limited state supervision and obsolete facilities.

Stillwater and St. Cloud prisons were built over a century ago and lack a modern security design.

"I would be negligent if I did not mention the loss of officers Gomm and Parisem," said Commissioner Paul Schnell.

While several guards were listening to his testimony, Commissioner Schnell said that the attacks on the guards have fallen sharply since the increase in 2018. The report could not identify the reasons for the increase in the attacks.

Schnell promised lawmakers that the department will accept criticism and recommendations for change.

"I recognize that the defensive attitude and the imposition of guilt and minimization will not make correctional facilities safer," said Schnell.

One thing that could help immediately would be adequate staffing, which the department has been making great strides to address.

"When you work 16 hours a day, in that kind of environment, working with three or four hours of sleep, what do you think will happen?" Republican representative, Marion O & # 39; Neill of Maple Lake, said.

However, the changes will not come without the dollars to fix what is broken.