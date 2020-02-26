The latest news from the NFL Patriots Combine

On the 20th anniversary of the NFL Combine photo of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (here is a reminder), members of the Patriots organization have been to Indianapolis in the Combine to look for new talents to add to their list. The team reportedly had meetings with a handful of prospects in all positions, including quarterbacks, open receivers and kickers.

As news continues to circulate about who could potentially recruit the team as the No.23 team, here are the latest updates that will come from Combine:

Bill Belichick was seen at Middle State State University watching Tyshun Render

Belichick left the NFL Combine on Monday to watch 6-foot 4-inch, 256-pound defensive training. While Render was not invited to the Combine, he had a solid senior season: a total of 49 tackles, 10 tackles for lost yards, 3.5 catches, five pass breaks, two forced loose balls and an interception.

Former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia helping the Patriots in Combine

Scarnecchia flew to Indianapolis on Monday, despite retiring in January, to help the team look for a possible No.23 team. Having worked for the team during the 34 of his 36 seasons in the NFL, he has trained in 49 of the 58 playoff games of the Patriots and won five Super Bowl titles.

According to reports, the Patriots will meet with Tom Brady's agent in Combine

While the Patriots are busy looking for a new addition to the team, they may also be taking time in the Combine to discuss the status of their veteran quarterback. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team could meet with Brady's agent, Don Yee, in Indianapolis to start talking about Brady's free agency.

"Although (Brady) had some conversations with the Patriots, and his former representative Don Yee has also done so since the Super Bowl, since the playoffs and all that, they have not really entered into tough negotiations," Rapoport said Monday. in the "Total Access,quot; of the NFL. “You may start here in Indianapolis.

"At least, the two sides are expected to meet … It should be the starting point for the dialogue, the real dialogue over the next month. Anyway, nothing is expected to happen until you reach the cusp of free agency at that point, all parties should know what Brady's plans are. "

Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi wants to see Bill Belichick recruit Randy Moss's son, Thaddeus Moss.

LSU's tight end, Thaddeus Moss, grew up around the Patriots' organization, and on Tuesday at the Combine, he recalled childhood "affectionate,quot; memories of walking down the hall at Gillette Stadium and meeting Tom Brady and Bruschi .

This led to reactions from many Patriots fans expressing how they would like to see Moss join his father's old team, including Bruschi himself, who retweeted the video with a message for Belichick:

"Make it happen, Bill," he wrote.

The University of Rhode Island has sent three candidates, receivers Kyle Murphy, Isaiah Coulter and OL Aaron Parker al Combine

The Rams told Patriots.com that they plan to establish their Combine skill set among other major perspectives of Division 1. They said they were inspired by the opportunity they had to attend the Patriots training camp in August, where they spoke. with some of the players and they watched them practice.

"Coach Fleming used to take us to the Patriots Training Camp in August just to see how the boys work because they are a Super Bowl contender team every year," Parker said. "They are practicing with championship effort."