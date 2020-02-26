The IT Law of India can be renewed, suggests the IT minister – Latest news

New Delhi, February 26 () The government is seeking to renew the 20-year IT Law to keep pace with the advancement of the technological ecosystem and provide a stronger framework around issues such as cybercrime, the minister said Wednesday from IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad. "The department is thinking about revising the IT Law. 20 years have passed since the IT Law and the IT ecosystem has developed beyond recognition. The new technology has become very pronounced, the entire consumer ecosystem has changed tremendously. And also the challenges, "Prasad told reporters here.

He added that the new Law will also take into account issues such as the Supreme Court ruling on privacy and protection. The minister said a team will be established that will take input from experts and industry.

Prasad said the number of people accessing technology has grown over the years, and that services and finances are being delivered digitally now.

"The biggest challenge is the number of consumers that we have to handle, the use of technology, technology is at the center of digital payments, digital delivery of services, GST, UPI. Now this also raises the issue of misuse The vastness of these platforms was not even contemplated when the IT Law was enacted, "he said.

He added that cyber problems have not been adequately answered in this IT Law, and would like to include a full chapter on cyber problems in the new proposal.



The minister also held a meeting with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who is on a three-day visit to India.

"We had a very good meeting, it was a courtesy meeting. I would like to thank your comments for Digital India, in particular digital inclusion … We also discussed a whole range of IT-related issues," he said after the meeting that lasted about 20 minutes

Prasad said he suggested that Microsoft should consider adopting some digital villages (of the 1 lakh that the government has proposed to establish) and guide them to be beacons.

"I am happy that he responded easily," he said. The minister also noted that the issue of data sovereignty was discussed at the meeting.

Also in the past, Prasad has argued that India will never compromise its data sovereignty and will not allow digital platforms to be misused.