The game claims record labels for signing young artists for & # 39; Slave Deals & # 39;

The West Coast rapper, The Game, is the last celebrity to call the major record labels, accusing them of signing young rappers for "slave deals,quot; so they can earn as much money as possible.

He expressed his thoughts through a series of tweets:

"The Internet forces you to listen to wack ass music," The Game wrote in its first tweet. "It's so much, your brain washes to think that shit really sounds like a sum."

The Game is supposed to target rookie rappers in the rap game.

He continued: "This rap sh * t WILL KILL YOU. Literally. Labels sign young artists to treat slaves and their only concern is how they can use it to earn more money. They don't even advertise or market it, they let you do it yourself In IG while they sit, steal and wait 4 by your side, remain INDEPENDENT, OWN your teachers, do the work yourself and the reward will be worth it, almost 20 years in music and no one ever tell me this. Shit, I'm still waiting for you they tell you. "

His comments reflect those of Meek Mill & # 39; s, who just a few weeks ago, closed the labels by signing young artists for slave deals.

"What about the big companies that take the children out of the ghetto and make them sign that they live far away for a little money? We take control of that 2020 and expose the people who offer these slave deals! Imagine that some lawyers break some of these deals! you are offering these children, "Meek tweeted at the time.